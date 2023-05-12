'Grey's Anatomy': Lucas Makes a Confession to Simone and Jo Has a New Suitor

Sam Sutton's (Sam Page) flirty behavior with Jo Wilson made Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) jealous on Thursday's Grey's Anatomy

Published on May 12, 2023
Greys Anatomy
Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

The romance was heating up on Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

With her wedding fast approaching, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) walked in on Simone Griffin (Alexis Floyd) trying on her dress for the big day. With feelings still lingering between the pair after hooking up earlier this season, their roommate Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) almost referred to him as the groom but corrected herself, saying, "It's bad luck for the bride to see the roommate before the wedding."

After the slip-up and the realization of how his ADHD symptoms have affected him, he confided in Simone about his diagnosis and finally revealed his true feelings for her.

"Don't get married," he said. "I see you…and I love every single thing that I see."

Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Eric McCandless

Prior to Lucas' confession, they were assigned to help a patient named Ray, an illustrator, who was afraid to have surgery on his abdominal aortic aneurysm.

When Ray tried to leave the hospital without getting treatment, Simone worried that he was a "ticking time bomb." Lucas took matters into his own hands and used his own sketches to reassure the patient and explain how the procedure worked. He told him, "If a problem comes up, we have ways to address it."

Despite believing that he would survive to 30, Ray agreed to have the surgery. However, his aneurysm ruptured while getting a CT. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) performed surgery then and there but he ultimately did not survive. She said, "Time of death 15:21."

Lucas was tasked with informing Ray's family of his death. After the conversation, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) tells Lucas, "Those calls are never easy."

The conversation then turned to Lucas' ADHD diagnosis, which Nick was first to point out on last week's episode. After doing his own research, Lucas realized that he had all the signs of the condition and wondered how it was missed in his family of doctors.

When Nick suggested they were busy, he replied, "Maybe they were too busy being disappointed in me."

Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Eric McCandless

Also, Teddy and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) announced Nick and Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) — alongside his ex Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) — were nominated for the Catherine Fox Award.

Nick wanted to avoid a run-in with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who left Seattle without discussing it with him earlier this season and refused to attend the awards ceremony while Winston planned to go despite being nominated with his ex, Maggie.

"Very few Black men have been nominated for this award so I will be there," he told Richard.

Richard was upset to learn that Nick would be skipping the festivities and insisted that he attend to honor his wife Katherine Avery (Debbie Allen) and the hospital.

Nick had a change of heart after talking with Lucas about the award. "I can put aside my feelings about Boston if there's still room on the plane," he told Richard.

Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Eric McCandless

Elsewhere in the hospital, Sam Sutton (Sam Page), the patient who broke more than 75 bones, was still hospitalized but rather than focusing on his recovery, he wanted to get to know Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) after flirting with her before his life-saving surgery.

He asked Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) if the doctor with "Disney princess eyes" aka Jo was actually single or did she say that "because I was dying." Link was surprised and questioned, "She said that?"

He later addressed Sam's admission with Jo, saying, "Don't you think it's a little inappropriate to tell a patient you're single?" She responded that she appreciated his "chivalry" but she could handle herself.

When she was paged to Sam's room, he continued the flirting and thanked her for saving his life. After talking about his background, he realized that she stalked his social media account.

However, Sam suffered a complication that cut off the blood supply in his leg. Jo jumped into action to fix the problem and performed surgery bedside. He told her, "You are my hero. Sign my cast."

Their bond continued to grow and she agreed to scratch an itch on his neck, but of course, Link walked in and appeared uncomfortable.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Everything has Changed” – After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado on the season 19 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) CAMILLA LUDDINGTON, CHRIS CARMACK
Liliane Lathan/ABC

Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) tried to get Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) to rejoin the resident program at Grey Sloan Memorial after her conversation with Richard on last week's episode about her struggles with burnout. He told her, "You get to save lives in pajamas."

When Schmitt later arrived at the bar, she told him that she agreed to return to the hospital after Webber decided to make her co-chief resident with Schmitt.

Mika then arrived at the bar to reveal her feelings for Helm. She said, "I like you, I like you…If you're not interested, that's okay at least I asked" before asking her to be her date to Simone's wedding.

After figuring out the logistics of Helm becoming Mika's new boss, she agreed to attend the wedding with her.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

