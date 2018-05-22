Grey's Anatomy Makes Kim Raver a Series Regular for Season 15

After shaking up the cast, Grey’s Anatomy is promoting Kim Raver.

The actress will be a series regular again in season 15, ABC announced Monday.

Raver, 49, plays Dr. Teddy Altman, a former military doctor who’s expecting a baby with Kevin McKidd’s Dr. Owen Hunt.

“I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Danger Zone" - In a flashback to Iraq in 2007, the events leading up to Megan's kidnapping are revealed. In present day, Owen and Megan hash out old wounds, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.

Series regulars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw exited the show in the season 14 finale, breaking many fans’ hearts.

Deadline reported that the decision for Capshaw and Drew’s exits was based strictly on the show’s creative direction. (Star Ellen Pompeo vigorously denied a report connecting their departures to her new $20 million salary.)

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters,” Grey’screator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said in a statement. “Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”