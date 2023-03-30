Entertainment TV 'Grey's Anatomy' 's Kevin McKidd Promises Teddy and Owen Are 'Falling Back in Love' After Marriage Struggles Kevin McKidd says his character Owen Hunt and wife Teddy Altman are over their "big rift" after they both took new roles at Grey Sloan Memorial on Grey’s Anatomy By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 10:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey McNea/ABC/Getty This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. There may be hope for Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman after all. Kevin McKidd opened up to PEOPLE about the future of his Grey's Anatomy character Owen's marriage to Teddy Altman, played by Kim Raver. The 49-year-old actor says the couple is now over their "big rift" after facing many struggles over the last few seasons. "They're on the mend is what we're going to see for Teddy and Owen as we go forward," he promises. "They're definitely falling back in love again, which is a good thing." Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery Returns as Tragedy Strikes Grey Sloan With both Teddy and Owen taking on new roles at the hospital, McKidd says the pair will still need to find a work-life balance. "Their marriage life is going to equalize, but at the same time Teddy's incredibly busy," he says of her becoming the new chief of surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial. "That creates some distance between them." McKidd has a message for fans of the couple who are hoping they will welcome another child together. He says, "I know that's a lot of fans, a lot of the Teddy-Owen fans out there, I see them on Twitter a lot saying, 'We want Teddy and Owen to have another baby.' I don't know if that's going to happen, but I do think that would be a fun story to tell if it ever did because the first baby they had together… Teddy hid it from Owen and there was all that drama about whose baby it was." ABC Kelly McCreary to Exit Grey's Anatomy After 9 Seasons Recalling that Teddy was in a relationship with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) while pregnant in season 15, McKidd says, "it was not the ideal circumstances." "I think a lot of the fans of Teddy and Owen really would like them to have a baby in a more healthy way," he shares. Richard Cartwright/ABC/Getty Earlier this season, Owen asked for an appeal from the medical licensing board in hopes he and his wife Teddy could stop "resenting" each other and move forward with their lives. After having his medical license restated — which was rescinded for illegally giving pills to veterans as a form of assisted suicide — he apologized for his callous actions at work and home. He told Teddy, "I'm sorry for everything." Grey's Anatomy: Katherine Avery Reveals Her Secret as Owen Makes a Decision about His Future in Medicine She also apologized and shared, "I love you. Always have and always will," before making him the chief of trauma once again. On Thursday's episode, Teddy once again mentioned how the couple's lack of communication nearly led to the end of their marriage. She admitted to Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), "Owen and I didn't talk for months and it nearly broke us." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.