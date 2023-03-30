'Grey's Anatomy' 's Kevin McKidd Promises Teddy and Owen Are 'Falling Back in Love' After Marriage Struggles

Kevin McKidd says his character Owen Hunt and wife Teddy Altman are over their "big rift" after they both took new roles at Grey Sloan Memorial on Grey’s Anatomy

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on March 30, 2023 10:05 PM
KEVIN MCKIDD, KIM RAVER
Photo: Kelsey McNea/ABC/Getty

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

There may be hope for Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman after all.

Kevin McKidd opened up to PEOPLE about the future of his Grey's Anatomy character Owen's marriage to Teddy Altman, played by Kim Raver.

The 49-year-old actor says the couple is now over their "big rift" after facing many struggles over the last few seasons.

"They're on the mend is what we're going to see for Teddy and Owen as we go forward," he promises. "They're definitely falling back in love again, which is a good thing."

Kevin McKidd attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

With both Teddy and Owen taking on new roles at the hospital, McKidd says the pair will still need to find a work-life balance.

"Their marriage life is going to equalize, but at the same time Teddy's incredibly busy," he says of her becoming the new chief of surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial. "That creates some distance between them."

McKidd has a message for fans of the couple who are hoping they will welcome another child together.

He says, "I know that's a lot of fans, a lot of the Teddy-Owen fans out there, I see them on Twitter a lot saying, 'We want Teddy and Owen to have another baby.' I don't know if that's going to happen, but I do think that would be a fun story to tell if it ever did because the first baby they had together… Teddy hid it from Owen and there was all that drama about whose baby it was."

KIM RAVER, KEVIN MCKIDD
ABC

Recalling that Teddy was in a relationship with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) while pregnant in season 15, McKidd says, "it was not the ideal circumstances."

"I think a lot of the fans of Teddy and Owen really would like them to have a baby in a more healthy way," he shares.

KIM RAVER, AVALON GRAY AND COLETTE GRAY, KEVIN MCKIDD
Richard Cartwright/ABC/Getty

Earlier this season, Owen asked for an appeal from the medical licensing board in hopes he and his wife Teddy could stop "resenting" each other and move forward with their lives.

After having his medical license restated — which was rescinded for illegally giving pills to veterans as a form of assisted suicide — he apologized for his callous actions at work and home. He told Teddy, "I'm sorry for everything."

She also apologized and shared, "I love you. Always have and always will," before making him the chief of trauma once again.

On Thursday's episode, Teddy once again mentioned how the couple's lack of communication nearly led to the end of their marriage. She admitted to Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), "Owen and I didn't talk for months and it nearly broke us."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

