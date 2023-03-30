'Grey's Anatomy' 's Kevin McKidd Promises Teddy and Owen Are 'Falling Back in Love' After Marriage Struggles

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

There may be hope for Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman after all.

Kevin McKidd opened up to PEOPLE about the future of his Grey's Anatomy character Owen's marriage to Teddy Altman, played by Kim Raver.

The 49-year-old actor says the couple is now over their "big rift" after facing many struggles over the last few seasons.

"They're on the mend is what we're going to see for Teddy and Owen as we go forward," he promises. "They're definitely falling back in love again, which is a good thing."

With both Teddy and Owen taking on new roles at the hospital, McKidd says the pair will still need to find a work-life balance.

"Their marriage life is going to equalize, but at the same time Teddy's incredibly busy," he says of her becoming the new chief of surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial. "That creates some distance between them."

McKidd has a message for fans of the couple who are hoping they will welcome another child together.

He says, "I know that's a lot of fans, a lot of the Teddy-Owen fans out there, I see them on Twitter a lot saying, 'We want Teddy and Owen to have another baby.' I don't know if that's going to happen, but I do think that would be a fun story to tell if it ever did because the first baby they had together… Teddy hid it from Owen and there was all that drama about whose baby it was."

Recalling that Teddy was in a relationship with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) while pregnant in season 15, McKidd says, "it was not the ideal circumstances."

"I think a lot of the fans of Teddy and Owen really would like them to have a baby in a more healthy way," he shares.

Earlier this season, Owen asked for an appeal from the medical licensing board in hopes he and his wife Teddy could stop "resenting" each other and move forward with their lives.

After having his medical license restated — which was rescinded for illegally giving pills to veterans as a form of assisted suicide — he apologized for his callous actions at work and home. He told Teddy, "I'm sorry for everything."

She also apologized and shared, "I love you. Always have and always will," before making him the chief of trauma once again.

On Thursday's episode, Teddy once again mentioned how the couple's lack of communication nearly led to the end of their marriage. She admitted to Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), "Owen and I didn't talk for months and it nearly broke us."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.