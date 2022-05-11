"Every time I see her, I'm always needling her, going, 'Come on, come on. Just one,'" the actor told PEOPLE of wanting Oh to return to her role as Dr. Cristina Yang

Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd Says He's 'Always Needling' for Sandra Oh to Return to the Series

Fans of Sandra Oh are always hoping for an epic Grey's Anatomy return — and that includes Kevin McKidd!

On Thursday, the actor — who has starred on the ABC medical drama as Dr. Owen Hunt since 2008 — opened up about the one person he'd love to see make a return to Grey Sloan Memorial, even for just one episode.

"I would love — and I always say it — I would love Sandra Oh to come back," McKidd, 48, told PEOPLE at Grey's Anatomy 400th Episode Celebration in Hollywood. "I don't think she will. She keeps saying she won't. Every time I see her, I'm always needling her, going, 'Come on, come on. Just one.' Maybe one day she'll say yes. I'm always working on her."

"I think there's a way to get her to do one more," he continued. "She really is an artist. And when she moves on, she moves on. So, it's not because of any bad feeling, it's just she's moved on."

"We're also really good friends," he added, before joking, "So Sandra, I'm coming for you."

Oh, 50, played Dr. Cristina Yang, who was married to McKidd's character, for the first 10 seasons of Grey's before announcing her departure in 2013. The performance earned the actress her first Golden Globe Award, as well as five Emmy Award nominations.

Last year, Oh shut down the possibility of reprising her role as Dr. Cristina Yang, noting on the Los Angeles Times' podcast Asian Enough that she's "moved on."

"It's very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character. In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go," she said. "I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on."

"I love it, though," she added. "And this is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this."

In addition to hoping for a reunion with his former costar, McKidd also opened up to PEOPLE about how he thinks Grey's will inevitably end one day.

"I don't know how this show ends at this point," he said. "We all thought this season was going to be the end. I felt we were all building towards it, this season. But the audience just seems to want more still."

"The thing is with a medical show, because most TV shows struggle because their narrative or the construct of how they're telling stories, it starts to become convoluted to keep it going," he explained. "With medical shows, there's an endless amount of stories because there's new people coming into hospitals every single day. So that's why it's hard to really see what the end can be. All I can tell you is it's bigger than all of us at this point."