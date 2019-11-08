Grey's Anatomy: Kelly McCreary Says There Was 'Lots of Giddiness' Working with Her Sister

Warning: This post contains spoilers from this week’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

For Kelly McCreary, family is everything.

During Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Kelly — who stars a Dr. Maggie Pierce — shared the screen with her older sister Crystal for an emotional performance.

“It was our first time being able to work together after a long time in this business,” Kelly exclusively told PEOPLE before Thursday’s episode. “We live on opposite coasts and started zig-zagging phases of our career and haven’t had the opportunity to find a project together. This was golden.”

“There were times for fun on set, but we had work to do,” she continued. “But I would say there was an extra element of giddiness on set. The crew and everybody — it was a fun, unique Grey’s Anatomy experience. There was a lot of giddiness and laughter.”

“We’ve always been looking out for the opportunities,” Crystal said. “It’s definitely been a longtime coming in the sense that we’ve been doing this for a long time. You hold out hope, but you don’t hold your breath when you’re waiting.”

During Thursday’s episode, Kelly’s older sister Crystal guest starred as Dr. Richard Webber’s (James Pickens Jr.) niece Sabrina, who sought medical help but died after an unsuccessful surgery.

“The tears just started coming down when I first read the script,” Crystal said. “It’s such a great script. I could just see it. There’s, of course, build up to this super rich, wonderful new relationship Maggie’s going to have with this family member, and it comes crashing down. I definitely felt like, ‘Wow, this is going to catapult Maggie into a new space as a doctor and a human being.’ What an amazing opportunity for me as an actor to be apart of this catalyst.”

Crystal, a yoga teacher who discovered acting during college, said acting helped her recognize different dimensions of herself that she had not yet discovered.

Image zoom Kelly McCreary and Crystal McCreary ABC

“It helped me be a better story teller. For me, it’s part of who I am. I’m just curious. I feel like being a yogi has helped me become a better actor. I have a lot more savvy and skill in all of my resources to explore bringing the character to life. I think being an actor is one of the most exotics things a person can be!”

And though Grey’s fans won’t be seeing the relationship with Sabrina and Maggie unfold, one wonders what’s in store for exes Maggie and Jackson (Jesse Williams).

“Jackson and Maggie weren’t necessarily telling the truth to themselves or each other until they started having meaningful fights,” Kelly said. “They’ve got some more truth and honesty to get out.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.