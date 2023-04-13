'Grey's Anatomy' 's Kelly McCreary Says There Is Still 'a Lot of Love' Between Maggie and Winston

McCreary tells PEOPLE her character Maggie Pierce's decision to leave Seattle was "a long time coming" given her marriage struggles with Winston (Anthony Hill)

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on April 13, 2023 03:19 PM
Grey's Anatomy Recap
Photo: Raymond Liu/abc

Maggie Pierce and Winston Ndugu are facing an uncertain future on Grey's Anatomy.

Ahead of her final episode as a series regular, Kelly McCreary is opening up to PEOPLE about where her character Maggie stands with husband Winston (Anthony Hill).

Despite their marriage struggles throughout season 19, the actress believes there might still be hope for the pair.

"One thing she has learned in all of her relationship experience on the show that has not gone well, is how to try to reconnect, try to heal, try to rebuild bridges with people that she really cares about," shares McCreary, 41. "And she does love Winston, and Winston loves her and they've been at odds, but there is a lot of love there."

Kelly McCreary attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Grey's Anatomy"
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

McCreary also revealed how Maggie's decision to leave Seattle for a new job in Chicago was building amid the turmoil in her relationship with Winston. Their issues came to head in last week's episode, with Maggie accusing her husband of abandoning her in the marriage.

"She makes that choice seemingly in anger or feeling fed up," she says of the move. "But I think it was a long time coming in terms of the fact that ultimately this question of Maggie and Winston being compatible, the way that it came up at the end of season 18, whether their values and desires were compatible, that has been a question that we've been building out this whole season."

She adds, "Do they actually want the same things, and what do they do if they don't want the same things but they still love each other? And that's a hard question to face."

ANTHONY HILL, KELLY MCCREARY
Richard Cartwright via Getty

McCreary says Maggie's choice to leave Grey Sloan Memorial "takes everyone by surprise."

"She is a staple of the hospital. She's a leader in the hospital. She's got mentees. And so it takes folks by surprise," she acknowledges. "But I think there's also some understanding that this was always in the cards for her."

She adds that fans can expect "a full-circle moment" on Thursday night's Grey's, promising there will be "some really tough, honest, beautiful revelations and conversations."

The latest episode will mark McCreary's last as a series regular, but she is set return for additional episodes this season.

Expanding on her gratitude to everyone involved with Grey's Anatomy, McCreary shared a heartfelt Instagram post on March 17, breaking down some of her highlights of the long-running medical drama.

"9 seasons, 200 episodes, scores of heroic surgeries, countless brave patients, dozens of delightful sister house scenes, 1 episode with my real-life sister, some loss and some grief, a few ghostly visitations from mothers, a handful of boyfriends, 2 gorgeous weddings, a bunch of drunken emotional breakdowns, 1 high-speed chase, several awkward dinner parties, 1 punch taken (1 punch thrown), at least 1 pratfall, buckets of tears, innumerable fits of laughter, all the medical jargon mastered, a slew of friends for life, myriad collaborators who grew me as an artist, 1 grateful heart and 1 massive THANK YOU."

"What a ride! 🥹♥️🙏🏾," she added.

In a more expanded statement, McCreary also reflected on playing the half-sister of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) since becoming a series regular in season 11.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy," she said. "I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

