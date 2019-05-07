Grey's Anatomy Star Kelly McCreary Marries Director Pete Chatmon: 'I Am Besieged by Blessings'

Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is a married woman!

The actress married director Pete Chatmon in an intimate seaside wedding ceremony over the weekend.

McCreary, who plays cardiologist Dr. Maggie Pierce on the ABC medical drama, shared a photo from the nuptials on Instagram Tuesday, showing the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows.

“Married, yo!” she captioned the post. “In our favorite place, surrounded by beloved family and friends, and under the new moon. I am besieged by blessings. I love you, @petechatmon!”

McCreary, 37, wore a form-fitting, sleeveless white gown with a beaded design, while Chatmon, 41, gave a classic tux a twist by pairing it with white sneakers.

McCreary and Chatmon met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy and dated for just over two years before tying the knot.

Along with directing an episode of Grey’s Anatomy earlier this year, Chatmon also boasts directing credits for his work on Insecure, black-ish, grown-ish and more.

Image zoom Pete Chatmon and Kelly McCreary Colin Gray/Getty

Chatmon also shared a handful of memories from the wedding ceremony on social media.

And McCreary isn’t the only Grey’s star to achieve newlywed status as of lately.

Giacomo Gianniotti, who stars as Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the show, married fiancée Nichole G. in a lavish wedding ceremony in Rome last month. The couple said “I do” at Villa Pocci, which sits on a lake and overlooks Castel Gandolfo.