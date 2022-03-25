Grey's Anatomy: Jo Wilson Finds a New Love Interest While Meredith Contemplates Leaving Grey Sloan

Meredith Grey was presented an offer that would require her to leave Grey Sloan Memorial permanently

During Thursday's episode of the ABC medical drama, titled "Put The Squeeze On Me," the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial worked together to save the life of a patient whose pet python — yes, python — wrapped itself around her owner's body, while Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) contemplated her future at Grey Sloan Memorial after being presented with an offer of a lifetime.

Meredith recently performed successful surgery on Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) after conducting research that could potentially be a major breakthrough in an attempt to cure Parkinson's. Then, she was taken back after Hamilton shocked her with some news.

"On behalf of The Clinic's leadership, we hope you will accept our offer for you to join us here in a permanent position as Director of The Grey Center and Chief of General Surgery," Hamilton said, suggesting Meredith make the move to Ohio. "When can you start?"

Later, speaking to her new flame Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), Meredith explained her hesitation to accept.

"You had to know the offer was coming," said Nick. "They want to see what else you can do."

"What if I just want to go home and be with my kids?" she said.

"You should," responded Nick. "You don't have to do every project yourself. Hire a great team, provide strategic direction, still your name is on the door."

"What could've possibly made you think that I would've responded well to you springing this on me in front of a staff I do not know?" Meredith then asked Hamilton.

"Well maybe you'll respond well to this," he said, handing her a document. "It's the hospital's no budget only Grey Center and your perspective salary. You pick what we do with it. Take the work we've done and run with it ... whatever you want. I think Dr. Marsh might benefit too. Win, win, right?"

"My kids are in Seattle and it really seems like this just got a little bit more complicated," Meredith told Nick, later that evening.

"Maybe I could meet your kids and we could have a life here," said Nick.

"Children have trust issues," said Meredith.

"I think what we have here is pretty great," said Nick. "I'm in this Meredith, but it seems like you take things that are pretty great and you start looking for the problems. I want you to do what you want to do. It's your choice. It's your life. As much as I'd like to share it with you."

Later in the episode, Meredith ended up bringing Nick home to Seattle to meet her kids. Big step!

Meanwhile, Dr. Owen Hunt, who is still recovering from a bad car accident, and his wife, Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) continued to deal with the aftermath of Owen's recent decision to administer medication to his patient Noah to help him die — a decision he made without telling Teddy.

"You've been tiptoeing around this house pretending like everything is fine," said Owen. "Please just stop and look me in the eye. I'm holding back because I'm in pain."

"I can't look at you because I don't recognize you anymore," she said.

"For the past 20 years, you have supported death with dignity," he said.

"You don't get to make this an ethical argument," an emotional Teddy said. "You know that I support it. I've even helped patients pursue it. But it's not about me. You made a choice that put our family at risk without even consulting me ... So you're fine with me raising our two kids alone? This will follow us for the rest of our careers and our lives. You made that decision for me and for our kids. I thought we were a team in good times and in bad."

"I was just trying to protect you," said Owen.

"I don't need protection," said Teddy. "I need my husband and the father of my kids to not go to prison."

"Teddy, you don't get to just walk away," said Owen, before he took a step — shocking Teddy.

In the end, the two made up — but who's to say they're completely in the clear?

In other news, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), who is still trying to get over Link (Chris Carmack), found a possible new flame in her patient's brother, Todd (Skyler Astin).

After a day of innocent flirting, Jo ended up asking Todd, an environmental science expert, out for a drink.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Astin, 34, is set to appear in a recurring role this season. Could love be in the air?