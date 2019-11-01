Grey's Anatomy: Jo Wilson and Alex Karev Channel Meredith and Derek and Get Legally Married

They got hitched … again!

During Thursday’s Halloween episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) decided to tie the knot legally … in full Halloween costumes.

After receiving funding for his hospital Pac-North, Alex told Jo, “We should do something to celebrate. What time does the courthouse close?”

As the two stood in front of a judge in full costume (Alex dressed as a vampire and Jo dressed as a bloody vampire’s wife), Jo had a little trick up her sleeve.

Image zoom

RELATED: Grey’s Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Marries Matthew Alan in Romantic California Ceremony

While saying her vows, Jo said, “For richer or pregnant. I’m pregnant.”

After a shocked Alex began to speak, she said, “I scared you!”

“Your’e not pregnant,” he asked.

“No,” she said. “My God you should’ve seen your face!”

Earlier this season, fans discovered that the duo never officially signed a marriage license (after their fairy boat wedding in season 14) when Jo gave Alex “an out” as she signed herself into a psychiatric facility.

But Alex wasn’t having it and decided to propose again after she finished her month-long stint at the facility.

Image zoom Dr. Alex Karev ABC

RELATED: Grey’s Anatomy: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching Season 16

“I don’t want an out, you hear me,” he told Jo after her 30 days were over. “You offered me an out. You were right. I was scared, so I thought about it and what I know for sure now is I’m a better man with you. I want to be your husband. I want you to be my wife.”

Dressed in a black suit and tie, Alex got down on one knee and said, “I love you. Marry me again, please.”

If you’re thinking this situation sounds oddly familiar … you’re right.

Image zoom Dr. Derek Shepherd and Dr. Meredith Grey

In season 5, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) wrote their vows on a post-it, making them husband and wife … in their eyes. It wasn’t until season 8 that the duo decided to legally wed at the courthouse in order to adopt their daughter, Zola.

Post-it and fairy boat weddings are apparently a thing on Grey’s, and we’re all for it!

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.