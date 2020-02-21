Grey's Anatomy: Jo Karev Demands Answers from Husband Alex While 2 Couples Break Up

Grey’s Anatomy continues to break our hearts one week at a time.

During Thursday’s episode of the beloved ABC medical drama, Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) began to doubt and assume the worst about her husband, Alex Karev’s (Justin Chambers) whereabouts, while two other relationships seemingly came to an end.

While working on a case where a man was seriously injured after throwing himself in front of a bear to protect his wife, Jo couldn’t help but think of her own husband and their current situation. Alex had gone back to his hometown to be with his mother and he has not been touching base with those back in Seattle.

As her mind wandered, Jo asked Owen Hunt, “What if he ran into an old girl from high school and one thing led to another?”

“It took me a long time to get to this place in my life with Teddy, just like you and Karev,” Hunt told her. “I wouldn’t screw that up for anything. Neither would your husband.”

Fast forward, a tearful Jo called Alex, but only got his voicemail.

“I need to hear your voice,” she said. “I need to know what’s going on. Whatever it is. I need to know. I want to know because I would jump in front of bear for you, Alex. Please call me.”

Image zoom Jo Karev

Last month, ABC confirmed to PEOPLE that Chambers, 49, was not returning to the franchise and earlier this week, showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed fans will be getting “clarity” as to how his character will be written off.

“It was a very careful threading of a needle, where we are giving a little bit of information and pain to Jo,” she told Variety. In the last week’s episode, Jo told Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) that Alex had stopped returning her calls and that he was “going through something.”

“We’re, episode by episode, illuminating the story of where Alex is,” Vernoff added. “And it takes us quite a few more episodes to get there and to give the audience clarity.”

While fans are still mourning Chambers’ departure and the end of “Jolex” as the on-screen couple has been dubbed, Grey’s continues to pull at the heartstrings with (yes, more) heartbreak.

In a desperate attempt to solve a patient’s mysterious illness, Andrew DeLuca wasn’t sleeping or eating and began showing signs of manic behavior (the same behavior his father had exhibited).

After expressing her worry, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) took him off the case but DeLuca then solved the problem and discovered an official diagnosis. After going against Grey’s orders, DeLuca gave his patient a round of strong steroids which, in the end, saved her life.

However, an angry Grey was not impressed and scolded DeLuca immediately.

RELATED: How Grey’s Addressed Dr. Alex Karev’s Absence in Midseason Premiere After Justin Chambers’ Exit

Image zoom Andrew DeLuca and Meredith Grey ABC

“You are unbelievable,” DeLuca told her, while other doctors watched. “You’re such a hypocrite. All the rules apply to everyone except for you? Is that it? I saved her life. I did that. Against all odds, it was a one in a million diagnosis. I did the job that needed to be done.”

“Andrew, listen to yourself,” Grey said. “You sound like your father. You need to go home and get some sleep.”

“I don’t need this and I don’t need you,” DeLuca responded. “So we’re done. I’m done.”

Meanwhile, a pregnant Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) was struggling to deal with the fact she doesn’t know who the father of her baby is — ex-husband, Hunt, or current boyfriend, Link.

While being consoled by Maggie (Kelley McCreary), Amelia said Link was unsure if he wanted to be with her if he found out the baby wasn’t his. This caused Amelia to question if she wanted to be with him.

After not hearing from Amelia, Link stopped by her home and asked Maggie, “Have you heard from her at all? I’m really worried.”

“I have heard from her,” Maggie said. “She’s okay, Link.”

“She’s okay,” he responded. “She just doesn’t want to talk to me. She doesn’t want to tell me what the test said.”

At that point, Amelia walked down the stairs and laid it all out.

RELATED: Caterina Scorsone Breastfeeds Daughter Arwen on Grey’s Anatomy Set: ‘Feminist Infrastructure’

Image zoom Dr. Amelia Shepherd ABC

“I’m growing a whole human in my body and I want to raise him with someone who’s going to love him and me no matter what a blood test says,” she told him. “It turns out, that’s my sister.”

“Go home, Link,” she added. “We’re over.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.