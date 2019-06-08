Seattle Grace’s Dr. Jackson Avery isn’t going anywhere.

Jesse Williams, who has starred as the medical professional on Grey’s Anatomy since 2009, has signed a new two-season contract on the beloved Shonda Rhimes drama, ABC confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Williams’ inked return comes after negotiations with ABC Studios that involved salary and his availability.

RELATED: The Cast of Grey’s Anatomy Reveals How the Show Changed Their Lives

Image zoom Jesse Williams Getty

Last month, Williams confirmed he would be making his Broadway debut in next year’s revival of Take Me Out, which will begin in April 2020.

The news of his return comes as a relief for Grey’s fans, who were left wondering what Jackson’s fate would be.

In the season 15 finale, Jackson and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) were stuck in the middle of a lover’s quarrel after a camping getaway gone wrong. Caught in the deep fog, Jackson pulled over to allow the weather to pass before proceeding with their trip. Because of the intense tension between him and Maggie, he stepped out of the car for some air.

After a period of waiting, a worried Maggie (who was still in the car) stepped out screaming his name. The episode ended with fans questioning: would Dr. Avery be returning?

Image zoom Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery

RELATED: The Cast of Grey’s Anatomy: Then and Now

In May, ABC announced that the long-running medical drama was given a two-season order, officially confirming the series will run through season 17.

And in February, Grey’s Anatomy made history as the longest-running medical drama on American television (with 332 episodes!) — surpassing ER, the groundbreaking NBC series that premiered in 1994 and signed off after 15 seasons.