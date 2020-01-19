Grey's Anatomy Star Jake Borelli Says Series Without Justin Chambers Is 'Going to Be Interesting'

Jake Borelli is ready for the next chapter of Grey’s Anatomy.

While attending the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Awards celebration on Saturday night, the actor spoke to PEOPLE about costar Justin Chambers‘ exit from the popular ABC medical drama.

“I mean that’s the hard part about Grey’s, people come and go,” Borelli, 28, said. “We had that happen with Jessica Capshaw and then before, and I think it’s like life, it ebbs and flows.”

Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt on the series, added, “You know, Alex Karev, the character, has been a massive part of the show for so long, so it’s going to be interesting being in the hospital without that force. So we’re excited to see what the rest of the season brings.”

Image zoom Jake Borelli at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Celebration Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Earlier this month, ABC confirmed to PEOPLE that Chambers, who was an original cast member, left the beloved medical drama after starring as Dr. Alex Karev for 16 seasons. His final episode aired on Nov. 14, 2019.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers, 49, said in a statement at the time. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

The actor added, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Image zoom Justin Chambers Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Because Chambers’ last episode aired on Nov. 14, he was absent from the midseason finale. It was explained that he was taking care of his ailing mother on the show and his character will not get a send-off episode.

Throughout his years on the show, fans grew to love Alex Karev — an egotistical medical intern who blossomed into a nurturing pediatric surgeon throughout the seasons.

Last season, Karev was fired for his involvement in the insurance fraud scandal and was hired Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Pacific Northwest General Hospital.

Borelli also gave some details about what fans can expect for the show’s upcoming midseason premiere.

“We’re so excited for the second half of the season because we’re also going to be paired with Station 19, so next Thursday is our premiere and it’s going to be a twp-hour Shondaland movie starting with Station 19 and ending with Grey’s and we get to see what happens after the car crash of the mid-season finale,” he revealed. “So we’re excited.”

Grey’s Anatomy‘s midseason premiere airs on Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.