In Loving Memory: Who Are the 2 Women Grey's Anatomy Paid Tribute to During the Season 14 Finale?

Grey‘s Anatomy is honoring its own.

In addition to saying farewell to two actresses on the season 14 finale, the ABC drama paid tribute to two other important women who each played an important role in the show’s history.

As the end credits rolled on Thursday night, it was revealed that the episode was dedicated “in loving memory” to Shandra “Sha” Page Edwards and Suzanne Patmore Gibbs.

Patmore Gibbs, a TV executive, passed away from complications stemming from a hernia surgery in March, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 50.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes mourned the TV executive and called Patmore Gibbs her “very first champion,” while revealing that Patmore Gibbs had fought to bring Grey’s Anatomy to television.

“She was my very first champion at ABC Studios, the first exec to say ‘maybe Shonda could write a TV Show.’ Then she fought like hell to get us the chance to make the Grey’s Anatomy pilot,” Rhimes tweeted in March. “No way to describe this loss.”

The mother of two was also responsible for bringing other popular TV shows to millions of homes, including Desperate Housewives, Lost, The Blacklist, Masters of Sex and Outlander.

Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff told THR that Patmore Gibbs, “was a fierce advocate for all that is right and good in this world. She fought for women’s voices before it was a popular thing to do. And while male network presidents often receive the credit for her work, Suzanne was the primary creative force behind Grey’s Anatomy ever making it to the air.”

Page Edwards worked on the show in the hair and makeup department as a hair stylist. She passed away this season and was remembered in early April by series star Ellen Pompeo in an Instagram tribute.

“Shea Wherever your soul is now…Your light was so bright we will all ….everyone you touched…bask in its glow forever,” the actress wrote in the caption.

“We will always think of light and love when we remember you and we will always smile as wide as the ocean. We thank you for always being our Sun. We promise to celebrate you forever and never ever forget you #gratitude…..Rest in peace angel,” Pompeo concluded.

Page Edwards worked on the show since 2011 with her last credit running in 2016, according to her IMDb page. She also worked on Parks and Recreation and films such as The Beguiled, 20th Century Women and The Bling Ring.