Fans Called Out Bailey's Hypocrisy on Grey's Anatomy — and Ellen Pompeo Is Here for It

"I love when fans remember stuff I don’t!!!" Ellen Pompeo tweeted

By Lynette Rice
October 15, 2019 03:31 PM

Grey’s Anatomy‘s fans are nothing if not loyal — and they have the wicked ability to remember everything. 

Out of protest that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) remains unemployed over allegations of insurance fraud, viewers have turned to Twitter to express their outrage over the hypocrisy of it all. Specifically, how Bailey (Chandra Wilson) committed insurance fraud back in the day and, hey, she didn’t lose her job, y’all!

That tweet didn’t go unnoticed by Pompeo, who responded, “I love when fans remember stuff I don’t!!!”

Oh, Ellen — you probably shouldn’t have said that! That invited a whole bunch of whattabouts from fans who are quite protective of their precious Meredith, prompting one fan to quip, “the fans remember the show and story lines better than most of the writers sometimes.” There were more than a few times that Miranda, if not other Grey Sloan employees, straight up bent the rules and they didn’t have to pick up trash along the freeway.

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Blood and Water" - Meredith finds herself having to side with either Alex or DeLuca during a difficult situation, but she doesn't want to betray either of them. Meanwhile, Maggie reveals details about her personal life that cause a public stir, and Levi struggles with whether or not to tell his family about Nico, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MARCH 7 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI, ELLEN POMPEO

It’s now pretty commonplace for the top docs to get the ol’ heave ho at Grey Sloan. Meredith, in particular, has been booted before — first in season 8, after attempting to impact the outcome of an Alzheimer’s clinical trial, and in season 13 when she told Bailey that new doc Eliza Minnick (Marika Domińczyk) left a bad taste in her mouth. But the title character always came back to work, just like she’s expected to this season. At least, we hope.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.