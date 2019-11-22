A Possible Miscarriage and Adoption? Breaking Down Grey's Anatomy's Explosive Mid-Season Finale

The doctors of Grey Sloan are bringing all the emotions.

During the season 16 mid-season finale of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, the cast of the beloved ABC series brought the drama with a few surprises.

To start things off, Dr. Cristina Yang made a semi-appearance (well, through text messaging!). As a way of congratulating her, Yang sent Grey a “special package,” which Grey spent the whole episode searching for. We’ll come back to this though.

Meanwhile, Grey is introduced to new Chief of Pediatric Surgery, Dr. Hayes — and let’s just say they don’t get off to a great start.

Both clashing over a patient’s care, Grey asked Hayes, “Who hired you? Bailey usually has too much sense to hire surgeons whose egos are too big to fit into an ER.”

Moving on.

As part of a Safe Haven program, Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) made a trip to the local fire station to pick up a baby who was abandoned by his parents. Abandoned herself as a baby, Jo instantly started feeling a connection with the little one.

After bringing the baby in for an exam, Jo was supposed to wait for the social worker to pick up the child, but instead she decided to take him home. Though we don’t know what her intentions are, we do know Jo and Alex Karev would make stellar parents!

Meanwhile, Bailey was dealing with her own situation. As she was treating a patient, she began to bleed and quickly realized something wasn’t right. Before we knew it, Bailey was in a hospital bed as her husband Ben rushed to her side.

“You’re just going to have to wait now,” the OB told Bailey. “I’m so sorry.”

“Miranda, what happened?” he asked.

A tearful Bailey reached for his hand, and the two sat in silence.

Though we don’t know specifically what happened with Bailey and her pregnancy, one can assume it’s a huge loss.

“I know this is a loss for you too, but I’m asking you to just leave me alone for now,” she said. “I can’t feel this now. I need to change these clothes and go to work so you need to leave.”

Meanwhile, Maggie Pierce was struggling with a personal battle. After a valve replacement gone wrong, an emotionally distraught Maggie (Kelly McCreary) decided to give her official resignation.

“I would like to tender my resignation effectively immediately. I had a bad feeling. I should’ve trusted myself. I can’t be a surgeon if I can’t trust my own gut. I can’t. I quit,” she said.

Going back to the mysterious “package” Yang sent Grey — well, she finally found it.

“Did you get my package,” Yang texted Grey, who just happened to bump into Hayes in the elevator.

After addressing Hayes over his patient care, Hayes responded, “I’m not interested in trying to guess what people want to hear. I give them all the information and let them figure out what to do with it. My wife’s doctors didn’t pay me that respect before she died.”

Image zoom Kelsey McNeal/ABC

In a moment of clarity, Grey quickly realized the package Yang had sent was Hayes — or “McWidow” as Yang called him.

“Welcome back, Doctor Grey,” he told Grey. “I can see why you’re missed.”

Moving on to pregnant Amelia Shepherd, who is in the middle of her second trimester … or so she thinks.

As Amelia got her ultrasound, her OB revealed that Amelia is about four weeks further along than she initially thought.

“You’re not 20 weeks pregnant, you’re 24,” the doctor said.

“No, that’s not possible because that could mean … Oh God,” said Amelia.

Okay, so could the baby be Owen’s? Not Link’s?

And don’t worry, the episode didn’t end without a massive explosion. A car — yes, a car — crashed into Joe’s bar.

Is everyone okay?

Grey’s Anatomy returns Jan. 23 with a special two-hour crossover event with Station 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.