'Grey's Anatomy' 's Midori Francis Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Season 19!

The actress and several fresh faces join ABC's medical drama when Grey's premieres on Thursday night

By Staff Author
Published on October 6, 2022 02:42 PM
01 of 08
Grey’s Anatomy star Midori Francis Set Diary; Courtesy Midori Francis
Courtesy Midori Francis

The new ladies of Grey's. I'm holding my yellow sunglasses and sides as per usual.

02 of 08
Grey’s Anatomy star Midori Francis Set Diary; Courtesy Midori Francis
Courtesy Midori Francis

Chandra Wilson gathers us around for a welcome speech.

03 of 08
Grey’s Anatomy star Midori Francis Set Diary; Courtesy Midori Francis
Courtesy Midori Francis

The gang's all here — playing a "Which Animal Am I?" game.

04 of 08
Grey’s Anatomy star Midori Francis Set Diary; Courtesy Midori Francis
Courtesy Midori Francis

Linda Klein leads us through medical boot camp.

05 of 08
Grey’s Anatomy star Midori Francis Set Diary; Courtesy Midori Francis
Courtesy Midori Francis

Wearing my character Mika's street clothes at 5 a.m. on a Monday morning in a parking lot.

06 of 08
Grey’s Anatomy star Midori Francis Set Diary; Courtesy Midori Francis
Courtesy Midori Francis

The class clown (this was the first time we saw the gurneys)!

07 of 08
Grey’s Anatomy star Midori Francis Set Diary; Courtesy Midori Francis
Courtesy Midori Francis

Me and Adelaide Kane, who plays fellow new first-year surgical resident Jules Millin.

08 of 08
Grey’s Anatomy star Midori Francis Set Diary; Courtesy Midori Francis
Courtesy Midori Francis

My first intubation was a success!! I intubated that guy!!

Related Articles
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Trailer: Meredith Reunites with Nick After 'a Very Difficult 6 Months'
Niko Tero, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, James Pickens Jr., Alexis Floyd
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meet Grey Sloan's Newest Residents, Described as 'Diamonds in the Rough'
GREY’S ANATOMY - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Liliane Lathan) MIDORI FRANCIS
'Grey's Anatomy' 's New Residents Reveal How They're Bringing Back Season 1 Nostalgia
The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
'Glee' Alum Harry Shum Jr. Joins Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Harry Shum Jr. on the red carpet for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" during the 57th Chicago International Film Festival at the AMC River East Theater on October 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images); Ellen Pompeo attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration at Dream Hollywood on May 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining 'Grey's Anatomy' and His Warm Welcome from Ellen Pompeo: 'It Was Iconic'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGPjZ4PMn-/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=baee3a20-03c5-4d55-be58-1a2402f8b2cd hed: A Grey's Anatomy OG Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Docs on Set — See Them in Their Scrubs!
OG Star of 'Grey's Anatomy' Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Costars — See Them in Their Scrubs on Set!
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Everything to Know About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Kevin McKidd attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Kevin McKidd Says 'Grey's Anatomy' Is 'Going Back to the Beginning' with New Characters
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Kevin McKidd attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Ellen Pompeo Scaling Back 'Grey's Anatomy' Role 'Shows Her Love for the Show,' Says Costar Kevin McKidd
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meredith Grey Stays in Seattle — But So Many Others Leave in the 400th Episode
GREY S ANATOMY
In Honor of 'Grey's Anatomy' 's 17th Anniversary, Photos of the Original Cast Then & Now
helen mirren
Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos
George Clooney
George Clooney Speaks in Vienna, Plus Sterling K. Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Andrew Garfield and More