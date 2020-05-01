Grey's Anatomy's Eric Dane & Patrick Dempsey Demonstrate 'How to Hang Out 6 Feet Apart' in Epic Photo
The former Grey's Anatomy stars are showing how to practice social distancing
McSteamy and McDreamy are together again!
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Grey’s Anatomy's Eric Dane — who played "Plastics God" Dr. Mark Sloan (a.k.a McSteamy) for six seasons on the ABC medical drama — posted a hilarious photo of himself and Patrick Dempsey — who starred as Dr. Derek Shepherd (a.k.a. McDreamy) — demonstrating how to properly practice social distancing.
"Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart," Dane, 47, wrote on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of the duo standing apart at the top of what appears to be a hillside.
Fans were quick to respond to the snap, with one user saying, "I CAN'T BREATHE."
"MCBROTHERSSSSSSSS," said another.
"MY HEART MY HEART MY HEART," added yet another user.
Said a Twitter account holder, "HOW DO YOU EXPECT THAT I GET OVER YOU GUYS IF YOU DO THIS."
In 2012, Dane announced he would be leaving Grey’s after a successful six-season run.
“I am extremely grateful to everyone at Grey‘s, ABC and Shondaland for the experience and memories I have had over the course of this run,” he told TVLine in a statement. “It has been wonderful to work alongside and learn from a creative force such as Shonda Rhimes.”
“After much consideration and conversations, he and I have decided that this is the right time for his storyline to end,” show creator Shonda Rhimes told the outlet at the time. “We’re a big family here at Grey‘s with a long history together and Eric will always remain an important part of our family.”
Dane’s character was involved in a deadly plane crash in season 8 and died at the beginning of season 9.
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.