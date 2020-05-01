The former Grey's Anatomy stars are showing how to practice social distancing

Grey's Anatomy 's Eric Dane & Patrick Dempsey Demonstrate 'How to Hang Out 6 Feet Apart' in Epic Photo

McSteamy and McDreamy are together again!

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Grey’s Anatomy's Eric Dane — who played "Plastics God" Dr. Mark Sloan (a.k.a McSteamy) for six seasons on the ABC medical drama — posted a hilarious photo of himself and Patrick Dempsey — who starred as Dr. Derek Shepherd (a.k.a. McDreamy) — demonstrating how to properly practice social distancing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart," Dane, 47, wrote on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of the duo standing apart at the top of what appears to be a hillside.

Fans were quick to respond to the snap, with one user saying, "I CAN'T BREATHE."

"MCBROTHERSSSSSSSS," said another.

"MY HEART MY HEART MY HEART," added yet another user.

Said a Twitter account holder, "HOW DO YOU EXPECT THAT I GET OVER YOU GUYS IF YOU DO THIS."

RELATED: In Honor of Grey's Anatomy's 15th Anniversary, Photos of the Original Cast Then & Now

In 2012, Dane announced he would be leaving Grey’s after a successful six-season run.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone at Grey‘s, ABC and Shondaland for the experience and memories I have had over the course of this run,” he told TVLine in a statement. “It has been wonderful to work alongside and learn from a creative force such as Shonda Rhimes.”

“After much consideration and conversations, he and I have decided that this is the right time for his storyline to end,” show creator Shonda Rhimes told the outlet at the time. “We’re a big family here at Grey‘s with a long history together and Eric will always remain an important part of our family.”

Dane’s character was involved in a deadly plane crash in season 8 and died at the beginning of season 9.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.