Grey's Anatomy: The Most Shocking (and Heartbreaking) Deaths

Fans may never recover from this one. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) - aka McDreamy, aka Meredith's one true love - died in a car accident in season 11. "The decision to have the character die the way he did was not a difficult one in the sense of, what were the options," show creator Shonda Rhimes said in 2015. "Whether Derek was going to walk out on Meredith and leave her high and dry, that was going to suggest that the love was not true, that the love they had for 11 years was a lie, and McDreamy wasn't McDreamy." She continued: "As painful as it was for me as a storyteller, the only way to preserve what felt true to me is that Derek was going to die in order for that love to remain honest." Since his death, Dempsey's character made multiple cameos in season 17, during Meredith's dream sequences.