Grey's Anatomy Cast and Crew Celebrate the Show's 400th Episode: 'It Stands the Test of Time'

Grey's Anatomy is reaching a significant milestone!

On Monday, Disney, the parent company of ABC, shared on Instagram how the show celebrated reaching its 400th episode, which is also the season 18 finale.

During the festivities, the network and studio "surprised the cast and crew with a stage dedication, permanently commemorating the show's legacy at Prospect Studios as a reminder of the magic being made in that very spot," according to a statement issued by the network.

The show's crew and cast members, including showrunner Krista Vernoff, star and executive producer Debbie Allen as well as the leading lady Ellen Pompeo were in attendance. Series creator Shonda Rhimes can be seen making a virtual appearance at the occasion.

Grey's Anatomy Crew and Cast Members Celebrate 400 Episodes Credit: disney studios/instagram

Pompeo, 52, who plays title character Meredith Grey, was among those to deliver a speech during the cake-cutting ceremony.

"You don't get to this many episodes without this level of passion," she said, according to the caption shared by the network's Instagram Story.

Another post features a plaque engraved with the show's name and description to honor stage 17 at Prospect Studios, where the filming took place.

On her own Instagram, Allen marveled at a giant wall of photos from the show's 18 seasons. "So many beautiful moments," she says. "All of these great moments and relationships."

"This is incredible," she continues. "This mural says everything about why this show is amazing and why you've got to keep watching.

Allen adds: "Our children could end up being on this show. That's how good it is — it stands the test of time."

Grey's Anatomy Crew and Cast Members Celebrate 400 Episodes Credit: disney studios/instagram

The 18th season marked the return of some familiar faces, including Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery as well as Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt.

The season finale will set to air on May 26 and will include Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew as fan-favorite couple Jackson Avery and April Kepner.

Earlier this year, the show was renewed for season 19 after Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, 52, and James Pickens Jr., 67, agreed to sign a new deal with the network to continue to star in the medical drama.