Grey's Anatomy: Did Meredith Just Ask Amelia to Leave Seattle to Help Her Cure Parkinson's?

Is Grey Sloan Memorial losing two doctors?

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) made a last-minute trip to Minnesota — where Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was presented with her very own research lab during last week's episode— and was met with a surprise request.

"Wait, are you kidding? They're giving you a lab?," Amelia asked, after Meredith escorted her to the front doors which read, "The Grey Center for Medical Research." "You are definitely not coming back to Seattle."

grey's anatomy Credit: ABC

"Amelia, we're being offered millions of dollars to cure Parkinson's," said Meredith.

"Us?" Amelia asked.

"Well, me, but I'm asking you so it's us," Meredith responded.

During last week's season premiere, Meredith met with neurosurgeon David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) for what she thought was just the dedication of a research facility to her mother. However, once she was there, Meredith was presented with an opportunity, a job that would force her to leave Grey Sloan Memorial.

Once he showed Meredith her very own research lab, Dr. Hamilton said, "I'm developing experimental surgery for Parkinson's. I have the money. I have the toys. I have the cells. I just need a surgeon to present the FDA to grant me the approval for a clinical trial."

"Why don't you do it yourself?" Meredith asked.

"Because I'm the patient," he responded.

Later, over dinner, Dr. Hamilton continued with the hard sell: "When people see your name on something they see cutting-edge. They know you're going to see it through to the end. That's what I need. You would be the public face of a possible cure to a disease that has devastated millions."

"I'm not a neurosurgeon," said Meredith, who was distracted after noticing a man from her past — Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), a live transplant recipient whom Meredith had major chemistry with during season 14 — sitting just tables away.

"But you'll attract the best," he said.