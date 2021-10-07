Grey's Anatomy: Did Meredith Just Ask Amelia to Leave Seattle to Help Her Cure Parkinson's?

By Christina Dugan
October 07, 2021 12:00 PM
ABC

Is Grey Sloan Memorial losing two doctors?

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) made a last-minute trip to Minnesota — where Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was presented with her very own research lab during last week's episode— and was met with a surprise request.

"Wait, are you kidding? They're giving you a lab?," Amelia asked, after Meredith escorted her to the front doors which read, "The Grey Center for Medical Research." "You are definitely not coming back to Seattle."

Credit: ABC

"Amelia, we're being offered millions of dollars to cure Parkinson's," said Meredith.

"Us?" Amelia asked.

"Well, me, but I'm asking you so it's us," Meredith responded.

RELATED: Peter Gallagher Joins Grey's Anatomy for a Recurring Role in Season 18

During last week's season premiere, Meredith met with neurosurgeon David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) for what she thought was just the dedication of a research facility to her mother. However, once she was there, Meredith was presented with an opportunity, a job that would force her to leave Grey Sloan Memorial.

Once he showed Meredith her very own research lab, Dr. Hamilton said, "I'm developing experimental surgery for Parkinson's. I have the money. I have the toys. I have the cells. I just need a surgeon to present the FDA to grant me the approval for a clinical trial."

"Why don't you do it yourself?" Meredith asked.

"Because I'm the patient," he responded.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Recall 'Horrible' Musical Episode of Grey's Anatomy 

Later, over dinner, Dr. Hamilton continued with the hard sell: "When people see your name on something they see cutting-edge. They know you're going to see it through to the end. That's what I need. You would be the public face of a possible cure to a disease that has devastated millions."

"I'm not a neurosurgeon," said Meredith, who was distracted after noticing a man from her past — Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), a live transplant recipient whom Meredith had major chemistry with during season 14 — sitting just tables away.

"But you'll attract the best," he said. 

