'Grey's Anatomy' 's Chris Carmack and Camilla Luddington on Link and Jo's Budding Romance: 'It Gets Messier'

Will Jo Wilson and Atticus "Link" Lincoln finally get together on Grey's Anatomy?

At the Grey's Anatomy PaleyFest event on Sunday, Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack teased the possibility of a budding romance between their characters on the ABC medical drama.

"It gets messier between them, like insanely," Luddington, who plays Jo, shared with a group of reporters, including PEOPLE.

"Things get complicated in their personal and family lives and it kind of makes the straight trajectory of their romance not so straight," added Carmack, who portrays Link.

Luddington then chimed in, "Or their friendship!"

Luddington, 39, admitted the relationship between the longtime friends is now "really complicated" and the pals are "testing our friendship, but I don't think testing our romance really. Maybe?"

"There's nothing to test at the moment. They've decided to, you know, there going to be friends, but you know, it's hard, that's hard," shared Carmack, 42.

The O.C. alum added that the pair living together while having "massive feelings for each other" could lead to trouble, as he jokingly asked, "What could go wrong?"

During the panel discussion, Luddington further discussed the bond between Jo and Link, who have nearly gotten together several times over the course of the series.

"I think this is the most important relationship in her life, other than the relationship with her kid, because he's known her for so long," she explained. "So, I think there's a dance going on right now because obviously not wanting to ruin that. She's never had stability... This is her family. "

She continued: "This is potentially something that could be forever so I think a lot rests in that friendship, so it really does mean everything to her."

As for Carmack, he called the pair's relationship a "potential blooming romance," adding, "I think Jo and that friendship has gotten [Link] a long way."

As fans know, Jo and Link have had their share of ups and down the past couple of seasons, never quite getting their timing right.

Earlier this season, Link revealed his true feelings for Jo in a conversation with Teddy. "I'm kinda crazy about Jo," he shared, noting that he was worried he already "blew it."

In an episode last month, Jo told Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) that Link was "perfect" after seeing his caring nature with a patient.

The duo also shared an emotional moment on last week's episode after she helped save a patient's life. When she ran into Link in the elevator in tears, he told her, "You don't have to hold it anymore. I'm right here," and she finally broke down.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.