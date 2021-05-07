Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. Urge People to Get Vaccinated in COVID PSA

Grey's Anatomy was among the medical TV dramas that helped supply PPE to healthcare workers when hospitals across the country faced a shortage of supplies last year

Grey's Anatomy stars are coming together with healthcare workers to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In honor of National Nurses Week, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have joined real-life nurse Alex Flamm in a new PSA for The Creative Coalition, in which they speak about how the vaccine can "get us back to doing the things we love."

"Imagine when we're all vaccinated. We can go to restaurants, movies and concerts with our family and friends," Pickens Jr. says in the video.

"Together we can get there, so roll up your sleeve," Wilson adds. "This is your shot."

This is not the first time doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial have used their voice to spread awareness.

"We wanted to say THANK YOU to every single healthcare worker battling on the frontlines of this pandemic," Shondaland shared on Instagram at the time. "We are so grateful for your sacrifice. We also wanted to let you know that for the duration of the pandemic, @barco.uniforms is donating 10,000 scrubs per month to any healthcare worker who needs them — head to their profile to get the info and tell everyone you know!"

Grey's Anatomy was also among the medical TV dramas that donated gowns, masks and gloves from the show to help protect healthcare workers when hospitals across the country faced a shortage of supplies.

In December, Ellen Pompeo opened up to People (the TV Show!) about the importance of shedding light on those working tirelessly to fight the pandemic.

"It's really serious what they're going through, and if we could put a face on those faceless healthcare workers ... people just hear about them, or they see them behind masks," said Pompeo, whose character Meredith Grey contracts COVID-19 on the latest season.