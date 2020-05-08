Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Splits from Husband Rob Giles After 10 Years of Marriage

Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles have split after over a decade of marriage, PEOPLE confirms.

"Caterina and Rob have separated. They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love," their reps tell PEOPLE in a joint statement.

The actress, known for playing Amelia Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy, wed Giles, a musician, in 2009. They share three daughters: Eliza, 7, Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, 3, and Arwen, who was born in December.

Scorsone, 38, announced the arrival of their baby girl with a photo of big sister Eliza snuggling up to the newborn.

"Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment," she captioned the Instagram post.

In April, Scorsone revealed that they had decided that Arwen would go by her middle name: "Lucinda, 'Lucky' for short," per the caption of a sweet photo she shared of herself cradling the infant while curled up in an armchair at home.

Scorsone has been outspoken about raising her girls and how her perception of parenthood has shifted over time, especially after she learned that Pippa had been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

"What I unconsciously thought about my job as a mother was that I was supposed to equip her to survive in a competitive world," she said on the Motherly podcast in March 2019, explaining that she was initially sent "into a tailspin" when she realized Pippa "was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences."

Then, one day, "This simple voice came to me where I was like, 'I don't know what to do — oh, I'm supposed to keep her safe and I'm supposed to make her feel loved,'" she said. "And suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened."

Sitting down with PEOPLE last year, Scorsone opened up about how her family's "sense of curiosity" has helped them "weather hard times."

"It adds a sense of adventure to, 'I wonder what this is going to be? How are we going to react to this and how is the dynamic going to shift and change?'" she explained. "I think it'll be beautiful to see who [the kids] unfold [into] and become, but they're already pretty awesome."

