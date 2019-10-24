Grey's Anatomy Casting Alert! Kelly McCreary's Sister Set to Star in Upcoming Episode

There’s a special guest coming to Grey Sloan Memorial!

Kelly McCreary’s sister, Crystal McCreary, will be guest starring as Dr. Richard Webber’s (James Pickens Jr.) niece Sabrina in the Nov. 7 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Image zoom Kelly McCreary and Crystal McCreary ABC

Crystal, a yoga teacher, went to college at Stanford University, where she received her B.A. in African and African-American Studies, according to her website.

Additionally, Crystal leads Yoga Alliance certified yoga teacher trainings, facilitates professional development workshops and speaks internationally about the impact of yoga and mindfulness on the health and wellbeing of children, adolescents and adults.

In May, Crystal stood next to her sister as she married director Pete Chatmon in an intimate seaside wedding ceremony.

RELATED: Giacomo Gianniotti Shares New Wedding Photo from Lavish Italian Ceremony: ‘We are Still Floating’

Kelly shared a photo from the nuptials on Instagram in May, showing the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows.

“Married, yo!” she captioned the post. “In our favorite place, surrounded by beloved family and friends, and under the new moon. I am besieged by blessings. I love you, @petechatmon!”

Kelly, 38, wore a form-fitting, sleeveless white gown with a beaded design, while Chatmon, 41, gave a classic tux a twist by pairing it with white sneakers.

The couple met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy and dated for just over two years before tying the knot. Kelly plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the show.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.