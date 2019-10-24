Grey's Anatomy Casting Alert! Kelly McCreary's Sister Set to Star in Upcoming Episode

Crystal McCreary will be guest starring as Dr. Richard Webber's (James Pickens Jr.) niece Sabrina in the Nov. 7 episode

By Christina Dugan
October 24, 2019 03:00 PM

There’s a special guest coming to Grey Sloan Memorial!

Kelly McCreary’s sister, Crystal McCreary, will be guest starring as Dr. Richard Webber’s (James Pickens Jr.) niece Sabrina in the Nov. 7 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Kelly McCreary and Crystal McCreary
ABC

Crystal, a yoga teacher, went to college at Stanford University, where she received her B.A. in African and African-American Studies, according to her website.

Additionally, Crystal leads Yoga Alliance certified yoga teacher trainings, facilitates professional development workshops and speaks internationally about the impact of yoga and mindfulness on the health and wellbeing of children, adolescents and adults.

In May, Crystal stood next to her sister as she married director Pete Chatmon in an intimate seaside wedding ceremony.

RELATED: Giacomo Gianniotti Shares New Wedding Photo from Lavish Italian Ceremony: ‘We are Still Floating’

Kelly shared a photo from the nuptials on Instagram in May, showing the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows.

“Married, yo!” she captioned the post. “In our favorite place, surrounded by beloved family and friends, and under the new moon. I am besieged by blessings. I love you, @petechatmon!”

Kelly, 38, wore a form-fitting, sleeveless white gown with a beaded design, while Chatmon, 41, gave a classic tux a twist by pairing it with white sneakers.

The couple met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy and dated for just over two years before tying the knot. Kelly plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the show.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.