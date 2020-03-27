In Honor of Grey's Anatomy's 15th Anniversary, Photos of the Original Cast Then & Now

First Episode: Season 1, Episode 1

The titular character of the show, audiences were introduced to Meredith Grey on the morning of her first day as an intern at Seattle Grace hospital. In the first episode of the series, Meredith slept with Derek Shepherd, only to find out that he was not just her coworker, but her superior.

Latest Episode: Season 16, Episode 18

Meredith has been through a lot over the years. If you haven’t seen the show, it includes the death of her friends, a hospital shooting, a plane crash, the death of her husband, insurance fraud … the list seems endless. She’s had a few love interests since the death of her husband and is mom to three kids. Meredith is still on the show, but only after being fired and doing community service after committing insurance fraud.

Pompeo originally expressed her desire to leave the show, telling Entertainment Weekly in September 2018, “My children are getting older so I want to be more available to them now. I can’t be an absentee mom if they’re teenagers, I have to be around to whip their butts. So it’s definitely time for change in my life. I’m really looking forward to it and that’s the beauty of my situation. I have definitely played this out for everything that I possibly could. I’ve given it 200 percent of my energy and my love and my time and my commitment and my dedication. I still am fighting every day to make everything surrounding this show, the quality of the show, the storytelling, I’m still fighting for everything I can, for the quality to be good, for the actors to be happy, whether that’s well received or not. I still care very much about the show and I think that it takes a lot of energy. So at some point I have to wrap it up.”

But just one month later, in October 2018, Pompeo told Ellen DeGeneres that she would be staying on for the foreseeable future. She told the host: “And, you know, these numbers — there’s just no end in sight with streaming, and the show is so popular.”

She added, “I gotta keep doing it, man, because we’re touching lives and making a difference.”