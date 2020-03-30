Grey's Anatomy Cast Thanks Healthcare Workers on National Doctors Day: 'You Are the True Heroes'

Image zoom Leon Bennett/Getty; Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial are giving thanks to the real-life medical professionals fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

To mark National Doctors Day on Monday, Shondaland shared a video montage of the Grey’s Anatomy cast — including James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Debbie Allen, Kim Raver, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jake Borelli and Alex Blue Davis — expressing their gratitude for the brave men and women who are helping stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of Monday morning, there are at least 144,732 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. — the most worldwide — with at least 2,527 people having died from coronavirus-related illness.

“We wanted to say THANK YOU to every single healthcare worker battling on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Shondaland captioned the Instagram video. “We are so grateful for your sacrifice. We also wanted to let you know that for the duration of the pandemic, @barco.uniforms is donating 10,000 scrubs per month to any healthcare worker who needs them — head to their profile to get the info and tell everyone you know!”

“Today is National Doctors Day and we want to thank those doctors at the front lines fighting this global pandemic,” Pickens Jr., 65, said in the video. “You are the true heroes and we thank you for your service every single day.”

“I want to be a part of millions of people and thank and bless all the the doctors that are on the front line of this pandemic that we’re all fighting against,” Allen, 70, added.

“Doctors, nurses, radiologists, everybody,” Gianniotti, 30, said. “If you are in a hospital working right now, we love you, thank you, we thank you so so much for your work and for your sacrifice. It is noted, known and appreciated, and we have nothing but love for you guys.”

“I just wanted to thank all the doctors at the front line of this global pandemic that is COVID-19,” Borelli, 28, said. “You are true heroes, and we’re all so grateful for your work every single day.”

“Everybody at Grey’s Anatomy and Shondaland wanted to send our gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are at the front line fo this global pandemic,” he added. “We also wanted to tell you guys how proud we are of one of our partners, Barco [Uniforms] — they’re the people that make all of our scrubs for Grey’s Anatomy — because they have committed to donating 10,000 scrubs per month for the whole duration pandemic.”

“Thank a doctor today by staying home if you can,” Wilson, 50, said. “We all can fight this pandemic together.”

On March 12, ABC released a letter from Grey’s executive producers Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott announcing that “out of an abundance of caution,” production on the hit series would be postponed, effective immediately, for “at least two weeks.”

On Friday ,ABC announced that the season finale — originally set to air on May 14 — is now scheduled for April 9. The finale episode, the 21st of what was planned to be a 25-episode season, is titled “Put on a Happy Face.”

Image zoom Grey's Anatomy ABC

The network is not planning to resume production to complete filming additional episodes.

California was the first state to issue a stay at home order on March 19 in order to slow down the spread of the virus. Under most stay at home orders, people with essential jobs — such as doctors, firefighters, police and grocery store employees — are permitted to go to work. Everyone else must stay at home and work remotely if possible. Residents are allowed to leave to get groceries and other essentials, and in most, can go outside for walks or exercise, but must stay six feet apart from other people.

Grey’s Anatomy was also among the medical TV dramas that have donated supplies from the show, including gowns, masks and gloves, to help protect healthcare workers fighting the pandemic as hospitals across the country face a shortage of supplies.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.