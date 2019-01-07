Grey's Anatomy Cast Congratulates Sandra Oh on Her Historic and 'Overdue' Golden Globe Win

Sandra Oh is feeling the love.

The actress celebrated a milestone night on Sunday: she not only co-hosted the Golden Globes, but she also took home an award for her role in Killing Eve.

And while her parents were there to help her celebrate, her Grey’s Anatomy family sent her love from afar.

Shonda Rhimes kicked off the congratulatory tweets, writing how proud she was of Oh’s accomplishment.

“I am so incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh tonight,” she wrote. “Well-deserved. Overdue. She is always best actress, y’all. Always.

Oh played Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy for 10 seasons.

Kate Walsh called Oh a “legend,” while Camilla Luddington couldn’t find enough exclamation points to express her excitement.

“WOW,” wrote Walsh. “You’re a legend. Sending you the biggest congrats! So well deserved.”

Kevin McKidd, who played Oh’s husband on the series, also showed his support for his on-screen love.

“Sandra!!!!!,” he wrote. “I’m so proud today! Xxx”

The award marked Oh’s second Globe win overall, and it made her the first Asian performer to win multiple Golden Globes. In 2006, she won one for playing Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy. (She left the long-running ABC drama in 2014 after 10 seasons.)

In her enthusiastic speech Sunday night, Oh thanked her “incredible cast” and her parents, who were in the crowd. “I’m so grateful to my family,” she said, bowing. “I’d like to thank my mother and my father,” she added, followed by saying in Korean, “Mom, Dad, I love you.”

On Thursday, BBC America announced that season 2 of Killing Eve will debut April 7.

The spy thriller, which pits Oh’s British intelligence agent against a dangerous and unhinged assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer), debuted last April. The show — which was named outstanding new program at the Television Critics Association Awards — also received two Emmy nominations in 2018, one for Oh in the outstanding lead actress category, and one for executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge for outstanding writing.

Season 2, which will consist of 8 episodes, was ordered days before the season 1 premiere aired. It features the addition of several cast members, including Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Shannon Tarbet, Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and Julian Barratt.