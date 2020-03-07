Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Excitedly Teases What's Next After Shocking Alex Karev Exit

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Camilla Luddington is excited for the future of her Grey’s Anatomy‘s character Jo despite fan backlash over the most recent episode.

On Saturday, Luddington, 36, shared a photo of herself relaxing poolside and reading scripts for a future episode of Grey’s Anatomy. In the comments section of her Instagram post, the actress responded to a fan who wrote that they couldn’t “wait to see what’s next” for her character Dr. Jo Wilson.

“Omg me too!” Luddington replied. “The scripts for Jo this season are 😮😮! JUST. WAIT.”

Thursday’s episode of the long-running ABC medical drama explained the reason behind the sudden departure of Justin Chambers‘ character Alex Karev. During the episode, Karev revealed in letters to his wife, Luddington’s Jo and three other characters that he left Grey Sloan Memorial to be with his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and their 5-year-old twins.

For her Instagram caption, Luddington made a nod to Karev’s letter, writing “Reading ‘Dear Jo…’ like..” in reference to her character finding out about Karev’s final whereabouts.

The news was shocking, especially considering that Heigl left the show back in 2010 and that Chambers’ character had appeared to happily move on with Jo over the years.

After the episode aired on Thursday night, Luddington had tweeted a tribute to her character as Jo dealt with the aftermath of her husband’s departure.

“Jo’s my hero too ❤️,” the actress tweeted, in reference to a line that Chris Carmack‘s character Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln said to Jo after she learned about Karev’s decision to leave. “You’re my hero,” Link told her, as Jo responded, “Mine too.”

Jo’s my hero too ❤️ — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) March 6, 2020

Following the episode on Thursday, some fans expressed their disagreement with the decision to have Karev get back together with his ex-wife, with many suggesting that the show should have just killed off Chambers’ character instead.

In January, ABC had confirmed to PEOPLE that Chambers, 49, was not returning to the franchise.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to PEOPLE. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

The actor added, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.