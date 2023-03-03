'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Isaiah Washington Announces Acting Retirement: 'The Useful Idiots Have Won'

Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy in 2007 after using a gay slur against costar T.R. Knight

March 3, 2023
Isaiah Washington
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Isaiah Washington is leaving Hollywood.

The Grey's Anatomy alumni announced his early retirement from acting in a tweet on Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today," Washington, 59, wrote.

His explanation pointed to prior criticisms of Washington's character, something he's not interested in engaging in on a global stage.

"Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on T---ter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won," he wrote. "I'm no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a 'color construct' that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic."

Washington also shared his post-retirement plans. "I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism," he said.

"Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all," he added. "I am truly grateful for your support over the years."

The now-retired actor said his upcoming film, Corsicana, will mark the last time he'll appear onscreen.

Isaiah Washington
Vivian Zink / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Washington was an original cast member of Grey's Anatomy, but he was fired in 2007 after three seasons upon using a homophobic slur against costar T.R. Knight. He initially denied using the slur at the 2007 Golden Globe awards but used the slur in the process of his defense. He later apologized.

"I can neither defend nor explain my behavior," Washington said in a statement at the time. "I can also no longer deny to myself that there are issues I obviously need to examine within my own soul, and I've asked for help."

When he was subsequently fired from the ABC medical drama, Washington said, "I did everything that the producers and the network asked me to do," while speaking for the Grey's tell-all book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy.

"I came back under great stress, and thought I was doing the job I was hired to do," he added. "I thought that was going to speak for my future at Grey's, but apparently that wasn't the same vision that the network and studio had for me."

Washington made one final appearance on Grey's in its 10th season.

