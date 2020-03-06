Grey's Anatomy Fans React to Alex Karev's Shocking Ending: 'This Is Worse Than McDreamy'

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

After months of leaving fans in the dark as to how Justin Chambers‘ beloved Grey’s Anatomy character would be written off the show, viewers have finally been given answers — but not the ones they wanted.

During Thursday’s episode of the ABC drama, it was revealed that Dr. Alex Karev left Grey Sloan Memorial and his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) to move to Kansas to be with his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and their 5-year-old twins.

The news was shocking one, especially considering that Heigl left the show back in 2010 and that Chambers’ character appeared to happily move on over the years.

Following the episode, fans flocked to Twitter to share their strong reactions, lamenting that the show should have just killed off Chamber’s character instead and criticizing Grey’s Anatomy scribes for destroying character development built up over Chambers’ 16 year run on the show.

“I actually wish they would have just killed Alex off than give us what we just got,” one user asserted.

“You ruined one of the best character redemption arcs in television history,” fumed another. “I am livid. DAMN YOU SHONDA. This is worse than Derek… this is f—ing worse than MCDREAMY GETTING KILLED OFF.”

“Sending a text to Meredith saying, ‘Hey, look, I’m actually dying of cancer and I have two days to live.’ WOULD’VE BEEN A WHOLE LOT BETTER THAN THIS SH–,” said someone. “ALEX DESERVES BETTER 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.”

Another added: “Gonna just pretend that Alex went to go take a life changing job with Cristina and Jo knew and was supportive because that literally made no sense.”

Even fans who no longer watch the show were disappointed in the surprise ending. “I stopped watching years ago and i’m still f—king furious,” wrote one former fan, while another agreed “and this is why I stopped watching this show after they killed Derek lmao.”

So… that was the worst character send off in the history of the show. It was so… unimpactful, distanced, disinterested in itself… like he didn't even get a final scene? This wasn't a meaningful conclusion, it was a highlight reel. A 16 year project tarnished. #GreysAnatomy — Melissa Sweeney (@MlsSweeney) March 6, 2020

I actually wish they would have just killed Alex off than give us what we just got. #GreysAnantomy pic.twitter.com/dRqcxqUZYC — Jessica Gruenling (@JessGruenling) March 6, 2020

I CAN NOT BELIEVE THEY JUST WASTED ALL OF ALEX KAREVS CHARCATER DEVELOPMENT LIKE THAT. I AM SO SAD. NO ONE TALK TO ME FOR A YEAR. THEY SHOULD HAVE JUST KILLED HIM OFF. #GreysAnantomy pic.twitter.com/1IsLVshYn8 — mama cc 💫 (@issacici) March 6, 2020

Remember when Shonda said she had to kill Derek because he would never leave his wife? But Alex can leave his wife with a letter for the woman who left him with a letter #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/dCoWxRgpW7 — Laurene ⭐️⭐️ (@Laurene__o_O) March 6, 2020

Yeah Shonda, i thought killing Derek, having Lexi’s body get eaten by wolves, Mark waking up to just die, Blowing up the hospital, was too much but this… a new one for the books. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/lrbrttyrTA — Do ya thang 7️⃣ (@xstyalx) March 6, 2020

Gonna just pretend that Alex went to go take a life changing job with Cristina and Jo knew and was supportive because that literally made no sense #AlexKarev #GreysAnantomy — CONGRATS PARASITE (@Braeblades) March 6, 2020

Me after finding out how they RUINED Alex’s character on #GreysAnantomy pic.twitter.com/jDGWTSVPHJ — Lexia Williams (@LexiChristineWx) March 6, 2020

Fans were also critical of show creator Shonda Rhimes — one writing, “Have a great night everyone! Except you Shonda Rhimes.”

But many also jumped to Rhimes’ defense, pointing out that she left the series as a showrunner years ago hadn’t written a new episode in years .

“This isn’t Shonda Rhimes’ fault,” wrote on supporter. “She hasn’t been the head showrunner for Grey’s Anatomy for a long time. … Let’s not pin our grievances on the back of a very successful black woman when she is not to blame.”

In January, ABC confirmed to PEOPLE that Chambers, 49, was not returning to the franchise.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to PEOPLE. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

He added, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

While the actor told Page Six he’s “taking it one day at a time,” he has an idea of his next career move.

“Producing documentaries, that’s what I’m most interested in right now,” Chambers told the outlet. “Grey’s has been very supportive of me and I’m very grateful and it’s been a great ride.”

