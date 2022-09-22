'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Trailer: Meredith Reunites with Nick After 'a Very Difficult 6 Months'

Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

Published on September 22, 2022 12:00 PM

A new class of interns has arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial.

In an exclusive trailer for the 19th season of ABC's hit drama series Grey's Anatomy, the new interim Chief of Surgery Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) greets the interns at the hospital in a scene reminiscent of when Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) brought Meredith and her fellow interns to the O.R. in the pilot episode.

"Congratulations. You did. You're here. We didn't hire you for your grades, we hired you for your fight," she says.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer
ABC/YouTube

Meredith later tells Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) that all the interns need is an opportunity. "I see something in them. A spark. A drive. A genius," she says. "They just need a chance."

However, resident Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) takes a more stern approach with the hospital's newest staff members.

"Don't kill anymore or drop anything inside a patient," he warns in a nod to when his glasses slipped and fell inside a patient while he was observing a surgery.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer
ABC/YouTube

Later in the trailer, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) welcomes back some familiar faces.

"Are you back?" she asks Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) — who quit her job at the end of last season after a terrible day that included a disastrous blood shortage, the hospital losing its general surgeon residency program and learning that Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) illegally gave pills to veterans as a form of assisted suicide.

"I heard about the new class," Miranda simply responds.

Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) also returns from Minnesota, but his relationship with Meredith appears to be at crossroads.

"It's been six months," Nick says. Meredith adds, "It's been a very difficult six months."

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer
ABC/YouTube

In another nod to the show's early days, Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) admits to unknowingly sleeping with an intern — which is how Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and Meredith began their relationship in the pilot.

"I slept with an intern, but I didn't know she was an intern," he tells Meredith.

"I'm in no position to judge you on this," she replies, adding, "I do recommend you stay away from elevators."

The clip also teases the first crisis of the season when Amelia prepares the interns for patients who have brain injuries from a bus accident.

"This just got super real," new intern Dr. Simone Griffin (Midori Francis) says.

