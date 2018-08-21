Real Housewives' Gretchen Rossi 'Honored' to Be Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen on Who Is America?

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for offending celebrities and politicians across the country, however, Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley weren’t upset over his latest stunt… now that it’s over.

The 39-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star recently revealed she was pretty excited about appearing on Sunday night’s episode of Cohen’s satirical series Who Is America?

“I’m so honored that Sacha Cohen thought to prank me and Slade!” Rossi told Page Six.

“To even be on his radar in any aspect, I feel honored that he even wants to be hanging out with us,” Rossi also told the outlet.

While Rossi was happy to participate, the actual prank had a few sour moments.

“The production company called us beforehand to tell us about the show and what to expect. And what they said to us was, ‘Look, this is a Mousad agent from Israel… he’s a huge Trump supporter and he’s this and he’s that and we just want to make sure you’re not going to be offended by anything he’s saying or doing,” Rossi explained to Page Six.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Gretchen Rossi, and Slade Smiley Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Although Rossi agreed, she wasn’t at all prepared for what happened next.

For the prank, Cohen, 46, pretended to be an Israeli self-defense and anti-terrorist expert who visited Smiley, 44, and Rossi’s home to teach them how to defend themselves against a home invasion.

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley on Who Is America? SHOWTIME

Things got so weird that Rossi admitted she thought Cohen’s character was a part of a real terrorist group and Smiley even wanted to call the police, Page Six reported.

Of course, Rossi and Smiley aren’t the only ones to be targeted by the comedian.

In July, Sarah Palin clapped back at Cohen after he “duped” her into believing he was a disabled U.S. veteran for the Showtime series.

“Yup– we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime,” Palin, 54, wrote on Facebook.

Palin was initially under the impression that she would be honoring American Vets.