Gretchen Carlson Joins PEOPLE (the TV Show!) as Special Contributor: 'I Am Honored'

Welcome to the PEOPLE family, Gretchen Carlson.

The former Fox News anchor will return to television this fall as a special contributor for PEOPLE's new daily program, PEOPLE (the TV Show!). In the role, Carlson, 54, will showcase everyday American heroes and continue PEOPLE's mission of highlighting ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the iconic PEOPLE newsroom to bring important stories of inspiring and game-changing individuals to the forefront," Carlson said in a statement. "PEOPLE has always been a trusted source for authentic and inspiring stories, and I am honored to have been asked to join them in ushering the brand into this new chapter. It is imperative that we continue to lift the voices of those who are breaking barriers and doing vital work in their communities, now more than ever, and I'm excited to be able to spotlight those who are exemplifying empowerment, strength and determination in all areas of life."

Carlson began her career as a political reporter in Richmond, Virginia, working at several local television stations before being named co-host and correspondent for CBS' The Saturday Early Show. She moved on to Fox News, where she co-hosted Fox and Friends for seven years before helming her own show, The Real Story, for three years.

After leaving the network in 2016, she filed a sexual harassment complaint against late Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, which inspired the 2019 Oscar-nominated movie Bombshell. Carlson, who has become an advocate for workplace equality and ending workplace sexual harassment, has also produced and hosted multiple documentary specials for A&E Originals.

"Gretchen is an incredibly talented and resilient person," said PEOPLE (the TV Show!) executive producer Rob Silverstein in a statement. "She is a champion for women in and out of the workplace, as demonstrated not only by her advocacy, but also by her more than 20-year career as a journalist, covering some of the most important issues and events of the last two decades. We are honored to have her as part of the PEOPLE team."

PEOPLE (the TV Show!) is a half-hour daily program following celebrity, human interest and true crime news hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson. Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara serve as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, respectively, and Nancy O'Dell was also recently named special contributor.