24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

The actor famous for his role ​​as President Charles Logan in the television series 24 died on Friday

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74.

The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE.

In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue to thrive in theatre, film and TV," Gallant said in a statement.

"His love for the arts was only surpassed by his love for his family. Greg was married to the love of his life, Judie for 43 years and has two children, who were his pride and joy: Wilke (also an actor) and Julia (an artist) and a grandson Wylder Gregory, the apple of his eye," she continued.

"His last days were spent in the midwest with his sister Pamela and niece and nephew, Deidre and Aaron, and great niece and nephew, Claire and Cole, along with his son and grandson."

Wilke shared a heartfelt tribute to his father on social media, writing, "It is hard to put into words the life of a man lived to its fullest."

"My dad was known in the world as a phenomenal actor with a body of work that would trump most famous actors resumes," he wrote in part. "He's been on everything from Airplane, Friends, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Mork and Mindy, and of course the infamous president on 24 and so much more."

He continued, "But what many people truly knew him for was his incredible performances on the stage. I remember watching him in the one man show Shipwrecked by Donald Margulies and being blown away, in awe that the man on stage was my dad. He was in love with the theater, and even on his dying breath he could recite Shakespeare like he made the words up himself."

He concluded the message, writing, "I will never feel like we had enough time together. I love you pops and I really don't know what I'm going to do without you. You were loved by all and we will miss you tremendously. Although bittersweet, I am glad we got to spend these last few days together."

Jon Cassar, the executive producer of 24, remembered Itzin on Twitter following the actor's passing.

"My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," he shared. "He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy."

"He'll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him," he added. "You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend."

Itzin joined the cast of 24 during the Fox show's fourth season in 2005. During his first season, he played the Vice President Charles Logan and the following season, his character became president. He was nominated for two Emmys for the role.

In 2010, Itzin opened up to PEOPLE about taking pride in being part of the cast of 24.

"24's status, its universality, its power, the way its done, its place in our mythology, our history, in the 'industry,' in the public's mind, and in the world's perception of America," he shared at the time. "These are observable, remarkable realities. It is quite overwhelming. And exciting. And pride-making."

In addition to his work on 24, Itzin appeared a numerous television series including NCIS, Friends, Murder One, The Mentalist, Desperate Housewives and Boston Legal. He also played several different characters on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise.

On the big screen, the Washington, D.C., native — who trained at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco — appeared in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln as well as The Ides of March, The Change-Up and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.