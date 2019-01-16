Gregg Leakes Apologizes to Wife NeNe Amid Stage 3 Cancer Battle: 'She Deserves Much More'

Gregg Leakes is going through a tough time, but so is his wife NeNe Leakes.

On Monday, Gregg, 64, penned a heartfelt apology to his spouse after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she had been mistreated while caring for him during his cancer battle on Sunday night’s episode of the Bravo series.

“We always hurt the ones we love… because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” Gregg wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of NeNe, 51.

“I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me.”

“I pray to God to get it together… she’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me,” Gregg continued.

“Cancer will change your life.”

NeNe previously spoke on Gregg’s attitude towards her in November, calling her husband “mean” and “grouchy.”

“I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently!” NeNe wrote on Twitter. “Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

The reality star received a significant amount of backlash for her comments, with some fans slamming her as insensitive.

However, NeNe told her followers that the situation is more complicated than it appears.

“I’m ALWAYS the bad guy so I’ll take that if you only knew,” she wrote.

NeNe also opened up about caring for Gregg to PEOPLE, admitting that it’s not easy.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” she said. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f— am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s—! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t wants me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

“He’s changed as a person, his attitude changed,” NeNe said. “I feel like that day, I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he’s sick and I need to remind myself because he’s so on the edge. He’s not nice, but he can’t help it.”

NeNe revealed Gregg had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in June.

NeNe and Gregg have been married since 1997 and share two sons: Bryson and Brentt. In 2010, the couple separated, then divorced the following year — only to remarry in June 2013 at a ceremony that was filmed for her spinoff, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

Although NeNe says Gregg’s diagnosis has changed their dynamic, she makes sure to celebrate the good days.

“Happy your out in the casino doing what you love to do because for some strange reason, people seem to think you’re stuck in a bed hooked up to some sort of machine when that couldn’t be further from the truth!” NeNe captioned an Instagram post of herself and Gregg celebrating a toast on Tuesday.

“Enjoy your day and bring home some of that money hunni,” NeNe added.