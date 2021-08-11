Following his heated confrontation with Katie Thurston on After the Final Rose, Greg Grippo shared a photo of himself looking back at the camera as he walked into the New Mexico sunset

Greg Grippo Says He's Moved 'On To the Next Chapter' After Bachelorette Finale

Greg Grippo is moving on!

Following Monday night's finale of The Bachelorette, the 28-year-old shared a photo of himself looking back at the camera as he walked into the New Mexico sunset. In the snap, he sported black jeans and a black hoodie paired with a denim jacket.

"On to the next chapter," he captioned the post.

Several of Grippo's fellow season 17 cast members hyped him up in the comments section, including Justin Glaze, who prevailed as one of Katie Thurston's two finalists alongside her now-fiancé Blake Moynes.

"These boots were made for walking 😤🤫🚶🏻" Glaze wrote in a comment. Connor Brennan, another of Thurston's contestants, wrote: "IF YOU CAN'T BEAT EM, DENIM 🔥"

Other remarks came from Andrew Spencer ("Crazy legs"), Aaron Clancy ("Nice denims"), Michael Allio: ("Don't look back in anger… I heard ya say 😂") and Andrew Milcovic ("100% was just told you needed to get your battery changed").

Over the course of the season, Grippo emerged as the frontrunner in the competition for Thurston's heart until their messy and abrupt breakup following hometown dates. Toward the end of the episode, Grippo informed Thurston he was leaving the show after not receiving the reassurance he needed from her. He remained firm in his decision, even after Thurston chased after him.

The pair confronted each other again during Monday night's After the Final Rose. During the special, Thurston told co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that she had felt "defeated" after Grippo's sudden departure.

Thurston added that she "never" felt that Greg "intended to probably ever get engaged."

"You say you love me, but I don't think you know what love is, because that was a time I need you the most and you ran away," she told Grippo on stage.

"The way you said that you are so in love with me. I filled a hole in your heart and the small second that things got awkward for you [and] uncomfortable, you ran. You're a liar," she continued. "You did not love me. If you think that's love, you don't know what love is."

Grippo suggested that Thurston would have "stopped" him if he was the guy for her, to which she agreed.

"You're right. Yeah, I didn't leave for you. My person was not Greg," she said. "And when he left, so did everything I felt for him."