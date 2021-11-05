Greg Germann Confirms Grey's Anatomy Return After Exiting in Season 17: 'See You There'

Greg Germann is (sort of) making his way back to Grey Sloan Memorial!

Germann, 63, announced on Instagram Thursday that he is returning to Grey's Anatomy, reprising his role as Dr. Thomas "Tom" Koracick. His guest-star stint will occur during the next season 18 episode airing Thursday.

"So excited I can finally share that Tom's headed to Minnesota next week!" Germann wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from his return. "See you there #GreysAnatomy."

The upcoming episode will see some of the doctors in Seattle navigating the aftermath of an explosion. But Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo)and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) are in Minnesota working on a study. To aid in their process, the duo team up with a familiar face.

Entertainment Weekly unveiled a sneak peek at Germann's reprisal. In the clip, Thomas interrupts Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) as he works alongside his colleagues to determine whether they have a sufficient amount of a particular item.

"Oh, there's plenty," Tom says upon entering the room. "And think of it as a contribution for, yeah, you know, science."

As Meredith appears, she tells Tom: "You made it!"

"Bad time?" Tom asks.

Greg Germann Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Germann joined Grey's Anatomy in season 14, which aired between 2017 and 2018. He left the show in its 17th season, during which his character left for Boston with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

"To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey's over the past few years has been such a privilege," Germann told Deadline at the time. "A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!"

Despite his exit, showrunner Krista Vernoff hinted that fans hadn't necessarily seen the last of Germann. "Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years. We will miss Greg terribly in the day-to-day," Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. "But we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"

Season 18 has already seen the return of many fan favorites, including Kate Walsh and Scott Speedman. Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd — who died in season 11 — even made his way back to the Grey's Anatomy world last season.