Greek Star Jacob Zachar Is Engaged to Brittany Saberhagen

Jacob Zachar has found his “forever partner” — the Greek alum is engaged!

“I asked a very a special woman to be my wife and I wake up every day with the intentions of treating her with utmost love and respect,” Zachar said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “I cannot wait to see how beautiful she looks walking down the aisle and to celebrate our marriage among family and friends.”

The actor, who starred as Rusty “Spitter” Cartwright from 2007-11 on the four-season ABC Family dramedy, popped the question to his girlfriend and set costumer, Brittany Saberhagen, she announced on Instagram Friday, May 4.

Zachar’s fiancée revealed the exciting engagement news in a social media post, where she shared two photos of the smiling couple from the love-filled day, as well as a video of the pair driving to a brewery following the proposal.

“Just heading to a brewery on our Friday afternoon to drink some beers and celebrate!” Saberhagen said in the video as she flashed her diamond ring-adorned hand and they both cheered.

For the celebratory occasion, bride-to-be Saberhagen wore a flower-adorned black dress while Zachar, 31, sported a grey polo, dark pants and a baseball cap.

“My forever partner! 💕🥂🎉💍💗” Saberhagen captioned the sweet post.

