It's not all dance battles at Great American Family. The Santas at the network, formerly known as GAC Family, are about to deliver 18 original Christmas movies!

The full lineup — which includes entries from fan-favorite stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar and Jen Lilley, as well as Jesse Hutch, Cameron Mathison and Paul Greene — was announced Thursday ahead of the first movie's premiere on Oct. 22.

The network will be featuring holiday content 24/7 beginning on Oct. 21.

That's right: The "ho ho hos" are coming ahead of the "trick or treats" yet again this year in TV land.

In addition to this season marking Bure's first holiday movie with the network since her departure from the Hallmark Channel, the legendary Gladys Knight will be joining Greene and Jessica Lowndes for I'm Glad It's Christmas over Thanksgiving weekend.

See the full schedule — along with the network's descriptions — below. (All premieres air at 8 p.m. ET/PT.)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Destined at Christmas, starring Shae Robbins and Casey Elliott — Kim and Theo meet amid Black Friday shopping madness but there's a definite spark between them. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated. With Christmas coming, there should be plenty of distractions, but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other but how with so little information to go on? It'll take a little Christmas magic and destiny to bring them back together.

Saturday, Oct. 29: Catering Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing — A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost, is hired by Jean Harrison, the perfectionistic director of the renowned Harrison Foundation, to cater this year's annual Christmas Gala dinner. Things get complicated when Molly falls for Jean's nephew, Carson, 30s, a photographer with no desire to take over the family's foundation — until his aunt assigns him to the task of making sure the catered dinner goes perfectly.

Saturday, Nov. 5: A Royal Christmas on Ice, starring Anna Marie Dobbins and Jonathan Stoddard — Looking to escape his royal life, a dashing prince comes to the United States to start a business in a small town in upstate New York and winds up falling for a former Olympic ice skater.

Sunday, Nov. 6: Love at the Christmas Contest, starring Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl — For as long as she can remember, Angie's favorite part of Christmas has been the Christmas Eve tree lighting in town square. But this Christmas, her first without her mom, Angie doesn't feel much like celebrating… until she learns her mom had always dreamed of winning the annual tree decorating contest and seeing her tree lit up in town square. Angie realizes winning the contest and decorating the town's tree is the perfect way to honor her mom. What Angie isn't expecting is her high school sweetheart David and his adorable daughter Gabby to enter the contest, too.

Great American Family

Saturday, Nov. 12: A Merry Christmas Wish, starring Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison — An N.Y.C. advertising executive returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend and gets involved with organizing the yearly Winter Wonderland, which takes place on the property.

Sunday, Nov. 13: My Best Friend's Christmas, starring Breanne Hill and Colton Little — When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend for the holidays.

Saturday, Nov. 19: Christmas at Pine Valley, starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat — Natalie is the owner of a successful farm and home goods store that garners the attention of a major magazine. The magazine sends a reporter named Josh to profile Natalie's company thinking it's a family-run business. Little does he know that Natalie's business is run by her with the help of longtime family friends. Knowing how much the article will help struggling farm, Natalie must convince Josh that her "family" and Christmas traditions are all real.

Sunday, Nov. 20: My Favorite Christmas Tree, starring Emma Johnson and Giles Panton — Kyla is a skilled genealogy researcher who's made a thriving business of putting together family trees. When she comes across new information regarding her mother's mysterious extended family, Kyla and her sister travel to the charming town of Conifer, hoping to piece together their ancestry. The search leads Kyla to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn, handsome owner – and potentially, love.

Danica Mckellar dance battle. Danica McKellar Instagram

Friday, Nov. 25: Christmas at the Drive-In, starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe — A property lawyer works to prove that her town's drive-in theater, a local institution, is not closed down at the holidays, finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property.

Great American Family

Saturday, Nov. 26: I'm Glad It's Christmas, starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and Gladys Knight — An aspiring Broadway singer is convinced to participate in a small-scale production for her local Christmas celebration. Along the way, she finds hope and unexpected mentorship toward her dream career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?

Great American Family

Sunday, Nov. 27: Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas… Present, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas — Maggie and Eric are busy parents of teenagers who embark on a trip to the home of Maggie's widowed brother to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season.

Great American Family

Saturday, Dec. 3: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne — Ivy struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls: head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus, and a former TV star known adoringly as the "Christmas Maven." This Christmas, a series of comical and mysterious events bring the town together in a masterstroke of perfection only the "Christmas Maven" herself could appreciate. A Candy Rock Entertainment production.

Sunday, Dec. 4: B&B Merry, starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch — Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small town B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the property… and falling for the owner's handsome son, Graham, who helps her to learn that every experience can be five-star when shared with kindred spirits.

Friday, Dec. 9: Big Box Christmas, starring Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson — Two exes finally reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas.

Saturday, Dec. 10: A Prince for the Holidays, starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver — Madison, an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation. The joke goes too far as her friend and co-worker Sebastian is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret.

Sunday, Dec. 11: A Belgian Chocolate Christmas, starring Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens — A photographer takes her best friend's place at a Belgian culinary school at the holidays and connects with the chocolatier leading the class. As romance begins to bloom, the only problem is a case of mistaken identity.

Saturday, Dec. 17: A Brush with Christmas Romance, starring Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata — Over the week leading up to Christmas, Charlotte tries to capture her own unique style in the local art scene while also helping her mother run the family restaurant. Disheartened and struggling to find time for her art, Charlotte throws out her latest painting, only to discover that it has been anonymously submitted to the Christmas art festival. It turns out that Wyatt, a visiting artist, stumbled upon her discarded work and is now using the festival's exposure to find its mysterious creator who has stolen his heart with her craft.

Sunday, Dec. 18: The Art of Christmas, starring Brigitte Kingsley andJoe Towne — After her latest gallery exhibition literally goes up in flames, struggling artist Liv James accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school to make ends meet. Through this reluctant career move she discovers her true self, a new sense of purpose and a surprising romance.