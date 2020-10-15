Grease Spinoff Series Renamed Rise of The Pink Ladies, Moves Streaming Platforms

ViacomCBS' streaming service, CBS All Access, is rebranding as Paramount+ in early 2021

The Grease spinoff series has found a new name and a new home.

The musical series, originally titled Grease: Rydell High and inspired by the beloved 1978 movie, has moved from WarnerMedia's HBO Max to ViacomCBS' recently announced streaming platform, Paramount+, and will be renamed Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, according to Variety and Deadline.

Viacom CBS' streaming platform currently goes by CBS All Access but is reportedly expected to rebrand as Paramount+ in early 2021.

Per Deadline, the series will explore how the Pink Ladies — Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty, and Jan — came together before ruling Rydell High, the high school where Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) fell in love in the original musical movie.

The series is expected to feature new songs, while also likely to include many of the film's iconic musical numbers, like "Greased Lightning" and "You're the One That I Want" according to Variety.

Annabel Oakes remains the creator, writer, and executive producer. The series is also being executive produced by Picturestart and Temple Hill. Both are also attached to Paramount's prequel movie to Grease, titled Summer Lovin'.

HBO Max announced in October 2019 it was developing a Grease spinoff series and teased the show in a press release: “It’s still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well. It’s the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers."

Reflecting on the iconic movie’s 40th anniversary in 2018, Travolta, 66, and Newton-John, 72, confirmed they’re still good friends.

“We text!” Newton-John told PEOPLE. “We did something life-changing, making that film. I feel grateful to have worked with him.”