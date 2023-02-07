'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Shows the Inspiring Backstory of the Iconic Girl Gang

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be available to stream April 6 on Paramount+

By
Published on February 7, 2023 03:22 PM

It's time to step back into Rydell High — and the Pink Ladies are doing it on their own terms!

Everything beloved about Grease is returning in the new Paramount+ series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The official trailer teases a glimpse into the 1954-1955 school year, and its filled with love, drama and, of course, songs.

Fans will also get to see Marisa Davila (Jane), Cheyenne Isabel Wells (Olivia), Ari Notartomaso (Cynthia) and Tricia Fukuhara (Nancy) step into the roles of the iconic friend group and learn more about the birth of the Pink Ladies.

The trailer kicks off with a musical number, followed by the classic, Rydell High announcement bell. There's even a peek into the girls' "summer loving" before classes start up again in the fall.

"Thank you for the best summer of my short life," Jane says after she's spotted kissing her crush in a car by a terrified onlooker.

Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released. Paramount +
Paramount +

But things soon take a turn when the girls experience discrimination at their school, including sexist comments, rumors and behaviors from their classmates.

Cynthia even attempts to join the T-Birds but is met with laughter by its male members.

As a result, Jane becomes inspired to take a stand. "There are a lot of kids at Rydell who are sick of feeling like they're not welcome here," she says before rallying a group of female outcasts together to form the Pink Ladies.

"We're gonna need some jackets," she adds. "The Pink Lady pledge is to act cool, to look cool, and to be cool. 'Til death do us part, think pink."

"The world's changing, boys!" adds Cynthia, as Jane later chimes in, "Maybe sometimes, you've gotta be bad to do good."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be available to stream Thursday, April 6 on Paramount+.

