'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Promises Plenty of Nostalgia and 'Wild' Moments in New Teaser Trailer

Watch out, Rydell High: the original girl gang is back!

During the Television Critics Association panels on Monday, Paramount+ released the trailer and the April 6 premiere date for its highly anticipated series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

The new show, comprising of 10 episodes, is inspired by the iconic 1978 film — and the teaser trailer doesn't disappoint.

Things kick off to an exciting start as the school bell rings and a new version of "Grease" can be heard playing in the background.

"Ladies, you must be careful with whom you associate. A girl's reputation is all that she has," Assistant Principal McGee (Jackie Hoffman) tells the Pink Ladies of Rydell High, played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara.

"Maybe sometimes, you've got to be bad to do good," Jane (Davila) tells her gal pals.

From left: Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

Throughout the series, viewers will get to explore the evolution of the Pink Ladies, a clique of straight-talking high school girls made famous by Stockard Channing and Didi Conn in their respective roles as Rizzo and Frenchy.

And similar to the film, it's clear there will be plenty of singing, dancing, romance, iconic fashion and an occasional fight or two from the rebellious crew.

As Jane promises in the teaser: "Things are about to get wild."

Paramount +

According to a previous announcement from Paramount+, the series will take place four years before the original Grease when "four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

"We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with," Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series president Nicole Clemens said at the time.

"[Writer and executive producer] Annabel [Oakes] and [director and executive producer] Alethea [Jones] have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present," she added.

The original Grease film starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as high school love interests who reunite after a brief summer fling.

The immensely popular film, based on the 1971 musical of the same name, went on to spawn a 1982 sequel starring Michelle Pfeiffer, as well as several subsequent stage adaptations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be available to stream April 6 on Paramount+.