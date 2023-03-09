'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Debuts New Music Video for Cover of Frankie Valli's Iconic Song

Grease is the word!

In the new music video for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, fans can catch a peek at the opening scene of the new series, set to a re-imagination of Frankie Valli's original song "Grease".

As a pink and white title card reads "Grease is the word," instruments begin to play Valli's beloved hit in the background, while stars Marisa Davila (Jane) and Jason Schmidt (Buddy) lock lips at the drive-in theater before emerging from their car so that Jane can break into song and dance.

Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano and Jason Schmidt as Buddy in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: "We're Gonna Rule the School" EP#101 streaming on Paramount +, 2022. Photo Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

In addition to Davila as Jane, rounding out the series' quartet of Pink Ladies is Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia and Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy.

Casting also includes Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee.

L-R: Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount +, 2022. Photo Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
From left: Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

In the new music video, after Jane emerges from the car wearing Buddy's letterman jacket and causing a commotion among fellow classmates at the drive-in, Nancy appears more interested in the latest magazine fashion trends than in her friends' romantic flings as they happen around her.

And Olivia, who drops her T-Bird brother Richie off at the drive-in, appears to be trying to escape a less-than favorable reputation she earned the school year prior, while Cynthia just wants to be a member of the T-Birds, but the all-guys gang won't let her in.

Madison Thompson as Susan, Charlotte Kavanagh as Rosemary, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos, Josette Halpert as Dot, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Kallie Hu as Peg and Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies "Too Pure to Be Pink" EP#102 streaming on Paramount +, 2022. Photo Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

As previously announced in a press release, the musical series is set four years before the original Grease. 1954 was a time before "rock 'n' roll ruled" and the T-Birds owned the school.

Now, "four fed-up outcasts" are deciding to operate "on their own terms" at Rydell High (read: the origin of the Pink Ladies, the famous clique of high school girls led by by Stockard Channing and Didi Conn in their respective roles as Rizzo and Frenchy in the 1978 film.)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: "We're Gonna Rule the School" EP#101 Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski streaming on Paramount +, 2022. Photo Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+

The original Grease starred John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as high school love interests reunited after a summer fling.

The new 10-episode series is being helmed by showrunner, writer, director and executive producer Annabel Oakes; director and executive producer Alethea Jones; executive music producer Justin Tranter; and director and choreographer Jamal Sims.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies begins streaming on Paramount+ April 6.

