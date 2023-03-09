'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Debuts New Music Video for Cover of Frankie Valli's Iconic Song

Grease is the word!

In the new music video for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, fans can catch a peek at the opening scene of the new series, set to a re-imagination of Frankie Valli's original song "Grease".

As a pink and white title card reads "Grease is the word," instruments begin to play Valli's beloved hit in the background, while stars Marisa Davila (Jane) and Jason Schmidt (Buddy) lock lips at the drive-in theater before emerging from their car so that Jane can break into song and dance.

In addition to Davila as Jane, rounding out the series' quartet of Pink Ladies is Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia and Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy.

Casting also includes Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee.

In the new music video, after Jane emerges from the car wearing Buddy's letterman jacket and causing a commotion among fellow classmates at the drive-in, Nancy appears more interested in the latest magazine fashion trends than in her friends' romantic flings as they happen around her.

And Olivia, who drops her T-Bird brother Richie off at the drive-in, appears to be trying to escape a less-than favorable reputation she earned the school year prior, while Cynthia just wants to be a member of the T-Birds, but the all-guys gang won't let her in.

As previously announced in a press release, the musical series is set four years before the original Grease. 1954 was a time before "rock 'n' roll ruled" and the T-Birds owned the school.

Now, "four fed-up outcasts" are deciding to operate "on their own terms" at Rydell High (read: the origin of the Pink Ladies, the famous clique of high school girls led by by Stockard Channing and Didi Conn in their respective roles as Rizzo and Frenchy in the 1978 film.)

The original Grease starred John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as high school love interests reunited after a summer fling.

The new 10-episode series is being helmed by showrunner, writer, director and executive producer Annabel Oakes; director and executive producer Alethea Jones; executive music producer Justin Tranter; and director and choreographer Jamal Sims.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies begins streaming on Paramount+ April 6.