First-Ever Grease Night Is Coming to Dancing with the Stars — See the Cast in Rehearsals

Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars will feature some original stars from Grease, including Olivia Newton-John, Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn

By Christina Dugan October 18, 2021 04:25 PM

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Credit: Courtesy DWTS

Melora Hardin, who received the first 10 of the season last week, will be channeling her inner Sandra Dee (played by Olivia Newton-John in the original 1978 musical) as her and Artem Chigvintsev dance to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee."

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Credit: Courtesy DWTS

The duo will transport fans to Rydell High School while dancing to "Summer Nights."

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

Credit: Courtesy DWTS

This power couple is hopelessly devoted to winning that mirror ball! Shumpert and his partner will be dancing to the romantic tune of "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

The Miz and Witney Carson

Credit: Courtesy DWTS

Mike Mizanin (The Miz) will channel Danny Zuko (originally portrayed by John Travolta) during his performance to "Greased Lightnin.'"

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong

Credit: Courtesy DWTS

After being saved from elimination on last week's episode, this dynamic duo will be dancing to "There Are Worse Things I Could Do."

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko

Credit: Courtesy DWTS

Mel. C and Gleb Savchenko will be boogie to "You're the One That I Want." Stay tuned for the performances!

By Christina Dugan
