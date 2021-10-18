First-Ever Grease Night Is Coming to Dancing with the Stars — See the Cast in Rehearsals
Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars will feature some original stars from Grease, including Olivia Newton-John, Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev
Melora Hardin, who received the first 10 of the season last week, will be channeling her inner Sandra Dee (played by Olivia Newton-John in the original 1978 musical) as her and Artem Chigvintsev dance to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee."
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy
The duo will transport fans to Rydell High School while dancing to "Summer Nights."
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
This power couple is hopelessly devoted to winning that mirror ball! Shumpert and his partner will be dancing to the romantic tune of "Hopelessly Devoted to You."
The Miz and Witney Carson
Mike Mizanin (The Miz) will channel Danny Zuko (originally portrayed by John Travolta) during his performance to "Greased Lightnin.'"
Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong
After being saved from elimination on last week's episode, this dynamic duo will be dancing to "There Are Worse Things I Could Do."
Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko
Mel. C and Gleb Savchenko will be boogie to "You're the One That I Want." Stay tuned for the performances!
