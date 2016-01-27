Hear Jessie J, Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens Sing the Grease Theme Before Sunday's Live Telecast!
Jessie J performs the theme song to Grease: Live Jan. 31 on FOX
Credit: Tommy Garcia/FOX
Grease is the way we are feeling!
As anticipation builds leading up to Sunday night’s telecast of Grease: Live, Jessie J‘s version of the classic film’s theme song has been released – and it’s everything fan’s could hope it would be.
Following
Infused with Jessie J’s signature soul, this new version stays true enough to the Frankie Valli tune that opened the 1978 film version of the musical.
The singer is joined on the track by the star-studded cast of the FOX live event, which includes Julianne Hough as Sandy, Aaron Tveit as Danny Zuko and Vanessa Hudgens as Betty Rizzo Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchy, Carlos Penavega as Kenickie and Keke Palmer as Marty.
Grease: Live will air Jan. 31 on Fox.