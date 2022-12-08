Grayson Chrisley Shares Update After 'Really Bad' Car Crash: 'The Truck Is Not Fine, but I Am'

Grayson Chrisley says he's doing "fine" after he was in a car accident last month.

The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley appeared on sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast on Wednesday, when he revealed how he is doing almost a month after he was hospitalized for sustaining injuries in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.

"I'm fine. The truck is not fine, but I am fine. ... But it was bad, it was really bad," Grayson said, as Savannah, 25, detailed that the "whole interstate was shut down" after the incident.

Grayson then called out media reports "for making it seem like I died," stating, "Bro, I'm fine."

The Chrisley Knows Best star added that he later took a photo in the gym after the car accident and was surprised to see how many people reacted to it. "Do you know how many DMs I got that were like, 'Surprised you're not still in the hospital?' I'm like, 'I was there for, like, four hours,' " he said.

Last month, Grayson was in Nashville when he drove into the back of a stopped vehicle, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Following the accident, Grayson was unable to recall anything from it, possibly due to a head injury, and an ambulance transported the reality star to the hospital due to his injuries.

Father Todd, 53, later detailed the accident on his Chrisley Confessions podcast. "Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate and we got the phone call that we had to get to him," he shared in the Nov. 17 episode. "I ran out of the house, you know, jumped in the car, and found him on the interstate."

He added: "The highway patrol was there. Traffic was lined up for miles and miles. His car was totaled."

The accident took place shortly before Todd and wife Julie, 49, were sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case.

In June, a federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. (The pair have denied all the charges and plan to appeal their convictions.)

Todd was then sentenced to 12 years in prison last month, while Julie received seven years for her involvement in the crimes.

Both were also sentenced to 16 months of probation following their jail time.