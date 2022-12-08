Grayson Chrisley Shares Update After 'Really Bad' Car Crash: 'The Truck Is Not Fine, but I Am'

Grayson Chrisley was hospitalized for sustaining injuries in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 12

By
Published on December 8, 2022 08:22 AM
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Grayson Chrisley says he's doing "fine" after he was in a car accident last month.

The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley appeared on sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast on Wednesday, when he revealed how he is doing almost a month after he was hospitalized for sustaining injuries in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.

"I'm fine. The truck is not fine, but I am fine. ... But it was bad, it was really bad," Grayson said, as Savannah, 25, detailed that the "whole interstate was shut down" after the incident.

Grayson then called out media reports "for making it seem like I died," stating, "Bro, I'm fine."

The Chrisley Knows Best star added that he later took a photo in the gym after the car accident and was surprised to see how many people reacted to it. "Do you know how many DMs I got that were like, 'Surprised you're not still in the hospital?' I'm like, 'I was there for, like, four hours,' " he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Grayson was in Nashville when he drove into the back of a stopped vehicle, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Following the accident, Grayson was unable to recall anything from it, possibly due to a head injury, and an ambulance transported the reality star to the hospital due to his injuries.

Father Todd, 53, later detailed the accident on his Chrisley Confessions podcast. "Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate and we got the phone call that we had to get to him," he shared in the Nov. 17 episode. "I ran out of the house, you know, jumped in the car, and found him on the interstate."

He added: "The highway patrol was there. Traffic was lined up for miles and miles. His car was totaled."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrisley Knows Best Star Grayson Chrisley Injured in Car Crash Ahead of His Parents' Sentencing

The accident took place shortly before Todd and wife Julie, 49, were sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case.

In June, a federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. (The pair have denied all the charges and plan to appeal their convictions.)

Todd was then sentenced to 12 years in prison last month, while Julie received seven years for her involvement in the crimes.

Both were also sentenced to 16 months of probation following their jail time.

Related Articles
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Grayson Chrisley Injured in Car Crash Ahead of His Parents' Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Sank' at Seeing 'Beat Up' Brother Grayson, 16, and His 'Totaled' Car After Crash
Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Sank' Seeing 'Beat Up' Brother Grayson, 16, and His 'Totaled' Car After Crash
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Grayson Chrisley Says He'll Never Watch His Reality Show — and Didn't 'Have a Choice' in Filming It
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Admit Sentencing Was a 'Difficult Day' but Are 'Optimistic' for the Future
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Says 'I Am Heartbroken' as She Breaks Her Silence on Parents' Sentencing
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Admits Being 'Alone in My Thoughts' as Parents Ready for Prison Is 'Like a Countdown'
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Is Fighting to Regain Custody of 10-Year-Old
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Is Fighting to Regain Custody of 10-Year-Old
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: Chloe Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Julie and Savannah Chrisley on Raising 10-Year-Old Chloe amid Family's Legal Woes: 'She's Dealing'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chase Chrisley Ponders How Loved Ones Can 'Unexpectedly Be Taken from You' Days After Parents' Sentencing
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Feel 'Ripped Apart' After Sentencing and Hope to 'Right This Wrong': Source
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends Ahead of Sentencing: 'People Don't Know What to Say'
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Could Take Custody of Siblings When Parents Are in Prison: 'I Want to Step Up'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Expected to Give Up $9 Million Tennessee Mansions amid Fraud Case
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie Chrisley Said She Was 'Living in Fear' Ahead of Her and Husband Todd's Sentencing
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing