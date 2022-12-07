Grayson Chrisley Says He'll Never Watch His Reality Show — and Didn't 'Have a Choice' in Filming It

Grayson Chrisley isn't going to be tuning into Chrisley Knows Best any time soon.

The 16-year-old Chrisley child opened up about his dislike for the series in a conversation with his sister Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast. Grayson revealed he's never seen an episode of the show — and doesn't plan to.

"I don't think it's interesting," he said. "I mean, I don't like it, but apparently people do ... I haven't even watched myself on TV."

Grayson also shared his opinion on being filmed as a child, saying, "I don't know anything different."

"I mean, I didn't really understand what was going on, because I was like, 'I don't really have a choice.' I had fun with it because I didn't understand it," he added. "The older I got, the more I was like, 'Oh, I gotta do this.'"

At first, Grayson "thought it was cool, but the cool wears off a little bit," he concluded.

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Grayson was recently temporarily hospitalized after a scary car accident. PEOPLE confirmed Grayson hit the back of a stopped car. He was transported to the hospital to treat his injuries and could not recall details from the crash.

Todd Chrisley shared more about the accident on his podcast in November. "Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate and we got the phone call that we had to get to him," he shared during the Nov. 17 episode. "I ran out of the house, you know, jumped in the car and found him on the interstate."

Todd added, "The highway patrol was there. Traffic was lined up for miles and miles. His car was totaled."

Grayson's accident was just one day before Todd and Julie Chrisley were both sentenced to prison time for bank fraud. Todd was ordered to serve 12 years in prison with a 16-month probation, while Julie was ordered to serve seven years and 16 months probation.

The Chrisleys have maintained their innocence. "I know that the truth will eventually rise to the top and I know that we will have survived the lies because God has put that in my spirit," Todd said on his podcast in September. "I'm filled with the Holy Spirit. I know and I have a peace that God is working overtime. Satan will never outwork God."