Discovery and Science Channel to Honor Grant Imahara with MythBusters Marathon Following His Death

Discovery and Science Channel are honoring Grant Imahara with a MythBusters marathon following his sudden death.

On Thursday, the network announced that it will pay tribute to Imahara with a lineup of MythBusters and other engineering programs that he was a part of.

Imahara, who died on Monday of a brain aneurysm at age 49, had been a longtime co-host of MythBusters and a member of the team for 10 years. He was also a BattleBots champion and a famed engineer.

The programming line-up — airing Friday and Saturday — will include some of Imahara's favorite MythBusters episodes and moments, including whether or not an armor made of folded paper can hold up against an attack, and if a hotel room shower curtain can be turned into a life-saving parachute.

The tribute will also include episodes of Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011, on which Imahara served as a tour guide through the International Robogames Competition.

The two-day marathon will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday on the Discovery Channel, starting with Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011 and end at 12 p.m. with MythBusters' “Blue Ice." On Saturday, the marathon will kick off again at 3 p.m. on the Science Channel with Killer Robots and end at 8 p.m. with White Rabbit Project: May G Force Be with You.

Imahara served as co-host on White Rabbit Project.

According to an updated report from The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara "died suddenly" following a brain aneurysm.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for Discovery said in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

Former MythBusters co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci, who worked closely with Imahara for nearly a decade, reacted to the news of their friend and former colleague's death on social media.

"I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy," Belleci wrote on Twitter beside a photo of the two while Byron tweeted, "We had so many adventures. You taught me so much," alongside a set of other tweets honoring the late television personality.

Joined by Byron and Belleci, Imahara made up the final piece of what was commonly referred to as "The Build Team" or "B Team" on MythBusters.