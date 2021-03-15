Naya Rivera Fans Upset She Wasn't Included as Part of 2021 Grammys In Memoriam Telecast

Naya Rivera, who was mentioned on the Grammys website, was previously nominated alongside her Glee castmates in 2011 and 2012

Fans of Naya Rivera are calling out the Recording Academy for omitting the late singer and Glee actress from their In Memoriam tribute during the televised portion of the 2021 Grammy Awards.

While Rivera was included on the "list of artists and industry professionals the music community lost in 2020–2021" on the Grammys website, she was noticeably absent from the telecast. After the segment aired, Rivera's fans quickly flocked to social media to point out her past nominations alongside her Glee costars.

"Naya rivera being left out of the in memoriam ... it's not sitting right with me," one fan wrote on Twitter while another said, "Im sorry ummm ? im just confused why didnt they show naya rivera ??"

"What about naya rivera @RecordingAcad? one of our most terrible losses this year," a third fan said. "It doesn't matter if she didn't have a solo musical career of her own, she made history through glee. you don't find a voice like hers anywhere, she was unique. her covers were bigger than many."

Before presenting the full list of music-industry professionals who died over the past year on the Grammys website, the Recording Academy said the televised show would "feature an In Memoriam segment highlighting some of these individuals via a video tribute, and all of these individuals who died prior to its print date are included in the official 63rd GRAMMY Awards program book."

"The Recording Academy salutes each individual for their respective talents and contributions to our culture and community," they added.

Glee was nominated for a total of three Grammys over the course of its six-season run, in 2011 and 2012. After his death in 2013, Rivera's costar Cory Monteith was honored during the annual show's In Memoriam video tribute; however, his name was misspelled.

When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, the staff at the lake found the vessel at the north side of the lake with the star's sleeping son aboard. Rivera's body was found five days later, and authorities believe the actress and singer died saving Josey.

After her death, many of Rivera's Glee co-stars mourned the loss on social media. Several of them also gathered at the lake where she drowned to honor her.