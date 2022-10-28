Grace Van Patten Dishes on Toxicity and Chemistry in 'Tell Me Lies' : 'I Saw a Part of Myself in Lucy'

"It's so tumultuous, which is the essence of Lucy and Stephen's relationship," she says of the Hulu coming-of-age thriller

By
Published on October 28, 2022 05:47 PM
Grace Van Patten
Photo: Ari Michelson

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Hulu's Tell Me Lies.

Grace Van Patten might be able to play a numb, lovesick 18-year-old on screen, but that doesn't make it any easier for her to watch it back.

As her character Lucy Albright navigates a tumultuous first love alongside Jackson White in Hulu's coming-of-age thriller Tell Me Lies, Van Patten, 25, admits that the role was "frustrating" at times.

"I found it so painful, especially watching it," she tells PEOPLE. "But there's a part of me that really empathized with her, because I've been there. I've lost myself in a situation before, where you don't know what feelings are true and coming from your heart, or what feelings are coming from the people around you, and it's really hard to see through the fog."

She believes it was exactly that push-and-pull between Lucy and Stephen, who fought viciously and made up repeatedly, that kept viewers coming back for more. Based on the book by Carola Lovering, the 10-episode series was released episodically over the last three months, forcing viewers to stew in their mixed feelings each week as they waited for what came next.

The episodic release helped build the same sense of tumult and chaos as the actual characters are feeling. "It's just like being in a toxic relationship where it's addicting, and you love and you hate that person, and you wanna run away and you wanna come back," explains the Nine Perfect Strangers actress.

Tell Me Lies -- “Castle on a Cloud”
Josh Stringer/Hulu

Viewers were meant to grapple with their feelings for unfaithful Stephen and "emotionally repressed" Lucy as the season progressed — even Van Patten herself did. "It's so tumultuous, which is kind of the essence of Lucy and Stephen's relationship," she says.

After the final episode aired Wednesday, Van Patten considered it safe to say that most viewers probably weren't fond of Stephen, joking, "Just when you thought he couldn't get any worse!"

But she clarifies that White is far from the character he portrays — even if he "understood Stephen so well."

"I was nervous before Stephen was cast," she admits. "I was like, 'Oh, god, who is this gonna be?' But the chemistry was instant. It felt like we had known each other our whole lives."

Tell Me Lies -- “And I'm Sorry If I Dissed You”

Van Patten felt "safe" with White, which was essential given the level of onscreen intimacy required for the show.

Van Patten says she came to "appreciate all of the sex scenes," because they each told a story. "It really shows the power dynamic in sex in relationships," she explains. "And I found that so interesting. Every sex scene had a meaning, and a point, and was necessary to the characters and the plot. And I really admired it, because you don't see that very often."

In fact, the original script included even more sex than what ended up airing. In the sixth episode, as Jackson opened up to Lucy about where he was on the night of her roommate's tragic death (which occurred in the pilot episode), Van Patten reveals the intense conversation originally ended with a sex scene — but she and White opted to take that out. "Reading it, we were like, 'Oh, this makes sense.' We didn't really question it. But when we were actually on the day, [shooting] it, we were like, 'This feels weird,' so we decided not to do it, which I think was a good call."

Still, she quips, "There's no shortage of naked people in this show."

Tell Me Lies -- “The Bedrooms of Our Friends”
Josh Stringer/Hulu

At its core, Van Patten considers Tell Me Lies a story about how love manifests itself, for both the good and the bad. "Lucy was so blindly 'in love' — she really thought she was," she says. "So she mistook all of the secrets and the desire and the sexual awakening and the newness as love, and it really made her latch onto Stephen. Because in comparison to what she was feeling before — which was nothing, numbness — it felt like the world was beginning for her."

She continues, "I saw a part of myself in Lucy, and I saw a part of almost every woman I know in my life in Lucy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tell Me Lies can be streamed in full now on Hulu.

Related Articles
Jackson White, left, and Katey Sagal in a scene from “Tell Me Lies.”
'Tell Me Lies' ' Jackson White Shares the Acting Advice Mom Katey Sagal Gave Him: 'Don't Do It'
Mrs. Fletcher Jackson White
Everything to Know About 'Tell Me Lies' Star Jackson White
Cynthia Bailey attends Spare Me! Real Talk For Compassionate Care Of Black Women With Uterine Fibroids panel
Cynthia Bailey Denies Infidelity Caused Split with Mike Hill: 'This Is Not a Tragic Ending'
Colin Hanks attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Hanks Cut the Tension on the 'Friend of the Family' Set with a Disco Ball and Hawaiian Music
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galeck
Kaley Cuoco Says 'I Only Had Eyes for' 'Big Bang Theory' Costar Johnny Galecki: 'This Is Going to Be Trouble'
Shayne and Natalie, Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Natalie Felt 'Core Piece' of Her Story with Shayne Was 'Left Out' on 'After the Altar'
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Rejected Tristan Thompson's Secret Proposal Because She Wouldn't Be 'Proud' of Relationship
Alexis Bledel and Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss Says Alexis Bledel's 'Handmaid's Tale' Exit Wasn't Easy 'to Handle'
Johnny Lam MAFS s13
'Married at First Sight' Recap: Johnny Lam Expresses Concerns for 1 Couple Who Were Once 'Frontrunners'
David Dawson and Harry Styles attend the "My Policeman" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
David Dawson Says He and Harry Styles Looked 'Out for Each Other' During 'My Policeman' Sex Scenes
Emily Blunt's new show The English
Emily Blunt Is 'Hell-Bent' on Revenge in Amazon's 'The English' Costarring 'Twilight' 's Chaske Spencer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Harry Shum Jr. arrives at the premiere of 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic)
Harry Shum Jr. Talks His 'Fascinating' Shift to Podcasts as He Stars in Psychological Thriller 'Echo Park'
Scott Patterson appears to promote "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" during the AOL BUILD Series at AOL HQ on November 29, 2016 in New York City.
Scott Patterson Shares an 'Infuriating' 'Gilmore Girls' Scene When His Body Was 'Treated Like an Object'
Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship and Laguna Beach Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot'
Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship, 'Laguna Beach' Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot'
OLIVIA RODRIGO, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Into the Unknown“
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek! Olivia Rodrigo Sings the 'Best Is Yet to Come' Ahead of Nini's Exit
Kris Jenner
'The Kardashians' ' Kris Jenner Tears Up over Mystery Medical Threat: 'I Can't Tell My Kids I'm Scared'